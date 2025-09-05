Building Communities, Not Institutions: Castillo Donado Corporation Expands Freedom to Age™ Across East Tennessee

Logo Senior Micro Villages Logo of My Dignity Senior Safe Homes Senior micro-villa My Dignity Senior Safe Homes Founder Alternative to Assisted Living

Spurrier Hill opens, The Compound breaks ground, seven housing projects, plus Granny Pods, Villages Without Walls, and new in-home safety programs.

Freedom to Age is more than a vision — it’s a movement.” — Alvaro Castillo Donado

JOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Castillo Donado Corporation, through its subsidiaries Senior Micro Villages and My Dignity Senior Safe Homes, is advancing its Freedom to Age™ mission with progress on seven senior housing developments, new community initiatives, ancillary services, and strategic in-home safety partnerships.

Together, these efforts provide East Tennessee seniors and veterans with real alternatives to costly, institutional care.

⸻

Senior Micro Villages: Communities Underway

Through Senior Micro Villages, seven projects are moving forward simultaneously:

• Spurrier Hill Homes — 900 Wilson Ave, Johnson City. The region’s first of its kind veteran-focused community, Spurrier Hill has opened a group home for senior veterans in recovery near the VA Hospital. (Veteran micro-villas planned for a later phase.)

• The Compound — 2803 McKinley Rd, Johnson City. Breaking ground now on five micro-villas with ADA-aware layouts, solar readiness, EV charging, bike storage, and the Vibe Check Oasis community hub. WJHL coverage.

• Haven Village — 1201 North North Street, Johnson City. Walkable micro-village near Johnson City Medical Center.

• Sunstead — 110 South North Street, Johnson City. A planned medical-commercial plaza integrated with a micro-village, combining healthcare, services, and housing.

• Tranquility Park — Jonesborough, TN. A planned 26-villa community in Tennessee’s oldest town.

• Silver Peak — Whitehouse Rd, Greeneville. Hillside retreat micro-village community with Mountain Views and a nearby waterfall.

• Beauty Meadows — 2301 South Greenwood Drive, Johnson City. A unique development blending senior beauty and wellness studios.

⸻

New Housing Models

• Granny Pods — Backyard cottages built to the same standards as Senior Micro Village villas, complete with kitchen, bath, living area, and ADA features. Pods allow seniors to remain close to family while maintaining independence.

• Villages Without Walls — A membership program for non-residents, providing access to Senior Micro Village amenities, activities, and social connection without relocation.

Founder Alvaro Castillo Donado, CEO of Castillo Donado Corporation, said:

“With Spurrier Hill open and The Compound breaking ground, our pipeline of seven communities and ancillary services is moving forward. With the launch of Granny Pod building services and Villages Without Walls, we’re proving Freedom to Age is more than a vision — it’s a movement. Seniors and veterans deserve options that let them live their way, with dignity, independence, and community.”

⸻

My Dignity Senior Safe Homes

My Dignity Senior Safe Homes is helping families retrofit existing houses in as little as 48 hours with grab bars, ramps, lighting, and fall-prevention upgrades. Recent milestones include:

• Launch of the Freedom to Age™ Contest, offering free home safety assessments and modifications to Tennessee seniors and veterans (press release).

• A strategic partnership with Hart Mobility, bringing advanced mobility and home safety products to East Tennessee.

• A partnership with Heart of a Daughter, combining care management with certified home safety upgrades.

Founder Alvaro Castillo Donado added:

“Freedom to Age doesn’t stop at our villages. Through My Dignity Senior Safe Homes, we’re helping families make their houses safer in as little as 48 hours. Our goal is to give seniors the choice to stay home longer — safely and with dignity.”

⸻

Freedom to Age™: A Better Alternative

The Freedom to Age™ model responds to a national reality: families can pay $11,000/month for assisted living and still see dignity slip away in institutional settings.

Instead, Freedom to Age™ guarantees seniors:

• Freedom of Setting — Home upgrades, pods, membership, or micro-village living.

• Freedom of Independence — Private living, on-demand support.

• Freedom of Community — Walkable layouts, courtyards, shared hubs.

• Freedom from Institutionalization — Neighborhoods, not facilities.

• Freedom of Sustainability — Solar, EV charging, green design.

• Freedom to Transition — A continuum of choices as needs change.

⸻

About Castillo Donado Corporation

Castillo Donado Corporation is the parent company of Senior Micro Villages and My Dignity Senior Safe Homes, delivering affordable, sustainable, and dignified alternatives to institutional care across East Tennessee.

⸻

Call to Action

Learn more, join a waitlist, or request in-home safety upgrades:

• Senior Micro Villages: www.SeniorMicroVillages.com | 📧 Leasing@SeniorMicroVillages.com

• My Dignity Senior Safe Homes: www.MyDignitySeniorSafeHomes.com | 📧 Sales@MyDignityCare.com

⸻

Media Contact

Alvaro Castillo Donado

Founder & CEO, Castillo Donado Corporation

📞 703-488-8722 | ✉️ Al@seniormicrovillages.com

The Compound WJHL channel 11

Legal Disclaimer:

