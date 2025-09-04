My Dignity Launches Freedom to Age Contest to Benefit Tennessee Seniors & Veterans

Logo of My Dignity Senior Safe Homes My Dignity Senior Safe Homes Services My Dignity Senior Safe Homes Founder CAPS Certified Senior Safe Solutions My Dignity Certification

Three families in East Tennessee will receive free home safety assessments, modifications, and memberships during Fall Prevention Month.

Too many seniors end up in assisted living before they want to — not because of health, but because their homes aren’t safe.” — Alvaro Castillo Donado, Founder, My Dignity Senior Safe Homes

JOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Dignity Senior Safe Homes has launched the first annual Freedom to Age Contest during Fall Prevention Awareness Month. The initiative will award three East Tennessee families free home safety assessments, modifications, and year-long memberships — part of a broader mission to help seniors age in place safely and avoid premature moves to assisted living.

The Contest comes in response to a new CDC study showing fall-related deaths among older adults have surged over the past two decades, with more than 41,000 deaths in 2023 alone — the highest ever recorded. Falls are also a leading cause of hospital readmissions, often forcing families into difficult decisions about long-term care.

“Too many seniors end up in assisted living before they want to — not because of health, but because their homes aren’t safe,” said Alvaro Castillo Donado, founder of My Dignity Senior Safe Homes. “A hospitalization from a fall can cost over $30,000, while many safety modifications are simple, affordable, and often covered by insurance or VA support. Through this Contest, we’re giving families immediate help and building awareness that prevention protects both independence and dignity. For us, it’s about what we call the ‘Freedom to Age.’”

Contest Highlights

• Grand Prize: Free CAPS-certified home safety assessment, up to $2,000 in modifications, and a 1-Year Safety Membership with quarterly handyman visits.

• Runner-Up: Free assessment, $500 in modifications, and a 1-Year Membership with bi-annual visits.

• Third Place: Free assessment and a 1-Year Membership with quarterly visits.

Prize packages are valued at thousands of dollars in free services.

How to Enter

Email Al@mydignitycare.com with the subject line Freedom to Age Contest Entry by September 19, 2025. Winners will be announced on September 22, Fall Prevention Awareness Day.

About My Dignity Senior Safe Homes

My Dignity Senior Safe Homes provides CAPS-certified, Age Safe America–trained modifications across Northeast Tennessee, often within 48 hours of hospital discharge. As part of the Senior Micro Villages ecosystem (SeniorMicroVillages.com), the company serves seniors and veterans with innovative housing, safety solutions, and the promise of “Freedom to Age.”

Media Contact:

Alvaro Castillo Donado

📧 Al@mydignitycare.com | 📞 423-600-5554

Legal Disclaimer:

