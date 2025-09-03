Heart of a Daughter & My Dignity Senior Safe Homes Announce Strategic Partnership for Senior Fall Prevention Month

Geriatric Care Management CAPS Certified Senior Safety My Dignity Senior Safe Homes Founder

Partnership offers free certified home safety assessments during Fall Prevention Month to help protect seniors in East Tennessee.

Falls can change a senior’s life in an instant. Together we’re ensuring seniors live safer and with dignity.” — Alvaro Castillo-Donado

JOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart of a Daughter, a trusted geriatric care management and senior advocacy service led by Heather L. Cash, has announced a strategic partnership with My Dignity Senior Safe Homes, a Tennessee-based leader in home safety modifications and fall prevention for seniors.

This collaboration comes at a critical time as September marks National Fall Prevention Awareness Month, a nationwide effort to educate and protect seniors from preventable falls—the leading cause of injury and hospitalization among older adults.

As part of the partnership, Heart of a Daughter clients will now have access to free certified home safety assessments provided by My Dignity Senior Safe Homes. These assessments are conducted by Certified Aging-in-Place Specialists (CAPS), who evaluate living environments and recommend personalized modifications such as grab bars, ramps, non-slip flooring, and bathroom safety improvements.

Heather L. Cash, Founder of Heart of a Daughter, shared:

“Our mission has always been to advocate for seniors and ensure their dignity, independence, and safety. Partnering with My Dignity Senior Safe Homes allows us to take that mission one step further—by not only coordinating care but also making sure our clients’ homes are truly safe environments.”

Alvaro Castillo-Donado, Founder of My Dignity Senior Safe Homes, added:

“Falls can change a senior’s life in an instant. By teaming up with Heart of a Daughter, we are empowering families with professional guidance and immediate solutions. Together, we’re ensuring that seniors in our community don’t just live longer—but live safer and with dignity.”

Families across Johnson City and surrounding areas can contact either organization to schedule an assessment and take advantage of the joint services.

For more information, visit:

• Heart of a Daughter: http://heartofadaughtertn.com

• My Dignity Senior Safe Homes: http://mydignityseniorsafehomes.com

