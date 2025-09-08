Outdoor Payment Terminals Market Report 2025 | Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

Outdoor Payment Terminals Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Outdoor Payment Terminals Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Outdoor Payment Terminals Market Worth?

The market size for outdoor payment terminals (OPT) has seen a swift expansion over the past few years. It is projected to rise from a value of $2.64 billion in 2024 to approximately $2.99 billion in 2025, with a 13.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The growth observed in the historical period can be linked to the escalating demand for contact-free payment alternatives, an increase in the count of fuel stations and convenience shops, a surge in consumer inclination towards self-service technologies, a heightened adoption of card-based transactions, and increased consciousness about secure payment procedures.

In the coming years, anticipations for substantial expansion in the outdoor payment terminals (OPT) market are high, with predictions surfacing of an increase to $4.87 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. This predicted surge within the anticipated period can be credited to various factors such as the increasing move towards cashless societies, enhanced outdoor transaction safety needs, a growing demand for real-time transaction data, emphasis on outdoor automation, and a rise in preferences for omnichannel payment systems. Additionally, aspects like technological evolution in near-field communication and quick response code payment networks, advancements in biometric payment verification, investments in AI-based fraud recognition systems, IoT-enabled terminal system developments, and cloud-based terminal administration system innovations are the topical trends within the forecasted period.

What Are The Factors Driving The Outdoor Payment Terminals Market?

The growth of the outdoor payment terminals market is predicted to accelerate due to the rise in demand for contactless payment options. These are technologies that allow for secure and quick transactions without any direct physical interaction, typically facilitated by radio frequency identification or near field communication via cards, phones, or wearable tech. The rising popularity of contactless payments hinges on an increased desire for swift, secure, and user-friendly interactions which boost customer experience and minimize physical interactions. Outdoor payment terminals deliver these contactless solutions effectively by offering secure, efficient, easy-to-use dealings in outdoor settings including fuel stations, parking spaces, and drive-thrus. For instance, a report released by the UK-based trade association, UK Finance Limited, in July 2024, highlighted that 42% of adults in 2023 registered for mobile payments, a step up from 30% in 2022. Among these, 98% executed payments, with 82% doing so on a monthly basis. Collectively, 34% of the population made uses of monthly mobile contactless payments. Consequently, the growing demand for contactless payment solutions is propelling the outdoor payment terminals market's expansion.

Who Are The Major Players In The Outdoor Payment Terminals Market?

Major players in the Outdoor Payment Terminals Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Gilbarco Inc.

• Alvic Group

• Hanindo Group

• International Display Technology Inc.

• Printec Group S.A.

• NEOTEC Systems And Services Pvt. Ltd

• Quest Payment Systems Pty Ltd.

• Technotrade Ltd.

• Petrotek LLC

• Cammax Limited.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Outdoor Payment Terminals Industry?

The key players in the outdoor payment terminal market are focusing on the development of novel and improved solutions like contactless and EMV-approved systems with the aim of bolstering transaction speed, enhancing security measures, and improving user convenience. These sophisticated technologies offer secure tap-and-go transactions enabled by RFID or the NFC, ensuring global chip card security standards compliance. For example, Invenco Group Ltd., an American retail technology firm, launched the innovative FlexPay 6 product line in October 2023, which includes models like the FlexPay 6 M1-15, A2-09, and A1-05. Configured to blend seamlessly with fuel dispensers, these new-age outdoor payment terminals offer PCI 6 compliance to meet the latest EMV contactless standard and also offer native cloud connectivity along with built-in 2D barcode scanners that support contactless payments as a standard feature. The FlexPay 6 line bears both modular and all-inclusive configurations, equipped with high-quality touchscreens, integrated printing capabilities, multimedia functionality, and compatibility with various payment forms such as NFC, mobile wallets, loyalty cards, and QR codes. This array of features seeks to enrich the user experience while reducing total ownership costs.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Outdoor Payment Terminals Market Share?

The outdoor payment terminals market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Payment Terminal: Contactless Payment Terminals, Mobile Payment Terminals, Card Payment Terminals, Self-Service Kiosks, Integrated Payment Terminals

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Technology: Contactless Payment Technologies, Near Field Communication (NFC), Quick Response(QR) Code Payments, Europay, MasterCard, And Visa(EMV) Chip Card Solutions, Bluetooth Payment Systems

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Sales, Direct Sales, Third Party Distributors, Value Added Resellers, Retail Partnerships

5) By End User: Retail, Transportation, Hospitality, Entertainment, Healthcare

Subsegments:

1) By Contactless Payment Terminals: Near Field Communication Enabled Terminals, Radio Frequency Identification Enabled Terminals, Biometric Contactless Terminals

2) By Mobile Payment Terminals: Smartphone Based Payment Terminals, Tablet Based Payment Terminals, Wearable Device Based Payment Terminals

3) By Card Payment Terminals: Chip And Pin Card Terminals, Magnetic Stripe Card Terminals, Contactless Card Terminals

4) By Self-Service Kiosks: Retail Checkout Kiosks, Ticketing Kiosks, Food Ordering Kiosks

5) By Integrated Payment Terminals: Point Of Sale System Integrated Terminals, Vending Machine Integrated Terminals, Fuel Dispenser Integrated Terminals

What Are The Regional Trends In The Outdoor Payment Terminals Market?

In the Outdoor Payment Terminals Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the most substantial contributor in the given year. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will have the most rapid growth within the forecasted time frame. The report includes comprehensive data from various regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

