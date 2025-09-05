CBP officers seize more than $37 million in methamphetamine at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge
LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge cargo facility intercepted a large load of alleged methamphetamine, seizing a shipment valued at more than $37 million within a commercial truck hauling aluminum burr.
“Seizures like this large meth interception illustrate not only the seriousness of the drug threat that our frontline officers face every day, but their resolve and effective use of technology and interception to stop this poison in its tracks,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.
On Aug. 29, CBP officers assigned to the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial truck making entry from Mexico hauling a shipment of aluminum burr. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team. Physical inspection led to the discovery of four sacks of alleged methamphetamine with a combined weight of 4,241 pounds (1,923.76 kg) concealed within the shipment. The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $37,913,462.
CBP OFO seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.
