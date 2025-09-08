The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Office Real Estate Market Forecasted to Achieve US $4049.64 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $2,692.32 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Office Real Estate Market In 2025?

Over the past few years, the office real estate market has seen impressive expansion. The market is projected to increase from $1,977.95 billion in 2024 to $2,106.71 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The significant growth observed in the past is the result of several factors including the integration of the burgeoning technology sector, the rise in popularity of co-working environments, escalated government drives for smart cities, the broadening landscape of the startup ecosystem, and heightened attention from institutional investors.

In the upcoming years, the office real estate market is projected to observe robust expansion, with an estimate to reach a size of $2,692.32 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The predicted growth in the upcoming years can be attributed to the rising popularity of hybrid work models, increased concentration on environment-friendly buildings, surging demand for flexible rental options, growing investments in intelligent office technology, and the growth of business outsourcing actions. Some significant trends in the forecast period including advanced smart building technologies, the establishment of ecologically friendly and energy-efficient offices, breakthroughs in adaptable workspace solutions, AI-driven facility management advancements, and the emergence of wellness-centric office designs.

Download a free sample of the office real estate market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27082&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Office Real Estate Market?

The escalating numbers of white-collar workers are anticipated to drive expansion in the office property market. White-collar employment, denoting professional or bureaucratic tasks that generally take place in an office setting instead of through physical effort, is on the rise. The increasing reliance on digital technology across industries has led to a spike in the demand for professionals specializing in IT, data analysis, and cybersecurity. The necessity for office real estate for such white-collar jobs is to cater to the need for a tangible infrastructure, facilitating administrative tasks, fostering teamwork, and granting access to business tools and resources. For example, a report published by CompTIA, a UK-based trade union, in June 2024, noted that there were 2,130,745 tech employees in the United Kingdom in 2023, a rise of 3.4% from 2022. Hence, the escalating numbers of white-collar workers are anticipated to drive expansion in the office property market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Office Real Estate Industry?

Major players in the Office Real Estate Global Market Report 2025 include:

• International Business Machines Corporation

• CBRE Group Inc.

• Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

• Skanska AB

• Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd.

• Cushman & Wakefield plc

• Hines Interests Limited

• Colliers International Group Inc.

• Unibail Rodamco Westfield SE

• Boston Properties Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Office Real Estate Market?

Key players in the office real estate market are turning their focus towards the creation of inventive solutions like enterprise leasing platforms. Such strategies aim to refine tenant experiences and maximize space usage, catering to the changing requirements of businesses in a mixed working environment. Enterprise leasing platforms are digital frameworks assisting large businesses in the efficient handling, tracking, and optimization of their commercial real estate leases across various office sites. For instance, in April 2025, India-based workspace solutions company, Incuspaze, introduced FlexLeaze, a leasing solution specifically designed for large to medium-sized corporations. FlexLeaze delivers fully personalized office interiors as well as operational leasing for infrastructure, storage, and machinery, thereby eliminating the need for possession. Structured for tax efficiency and flexibility, this service transforms capital costs into operational expenditures, enabling businesses to minimize initial investments and concentrate on expansion. With a comprehensive approach encompassing design, construction, compliance, and maintenance, FlexLeaze offers high-end, ready-to-use workspaces with Incuspaze taking on all workspace-related duties.

What Segments Are Covered In The Office Real Estate Market Report?

The office real estate market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Property Type: Corporate Office, Non-Corporate Office

2) By Rental Type: Traditional Long-Term Leases, Flexible Lease Arrangements

3) By Building Grade: Grade A, Grade B, Grade C

4) By End Use: Information Technology, Banking Finance Services And Insurance (BFSI), Business Consulting And Professional Services, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Corporate Office: Headquarters, Regional Offices, Branch Offices, Co-Working Spaces, Innovation Hubs, Executive Suites

2) By Non-Corporate Office: Government Buildings, Educational Institutions, Medical Offices, Non-Profit Organization Offices, Shared Service Centers, Research Facilities

View the full office real estate market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/office-real-estate-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Office Real Estate Market By 2025?

In 2024, the North American region dominated the office real estate global market, with Asia-Pacific projected to display the highest growth rate by 2025. The report covers a wide range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Office Real Estate Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Real Estate Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/real-estate-global-market-report

Office Buildings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/office-buildings-global-market-report

Real Estate Rental Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/real-estate-rental-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.