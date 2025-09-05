Javier Palomarez, USHBC President, Hosts Q&A with Senators Ruben Gallego & Bernie Moreno on Small Business Priorities

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) proudly hosted a Q&A discussion atFlorida International University’s Washington, D.C. campus on Thursday, September 4, 2025,with Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) and Senator Bernie Moreno (R-OH), underscoringbipartisan solutions to challenges facing America’s small business community and the nation asa whole. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“Today’s discussion was a powerful reminder that America’s greatest strengths lie in diversity ofthought and dialogue. Senators Ruben Gallego and Bernie Moreno exemplify the kind ofcourage and pragmatism that America needs right now. Both men, despite coming from differentbackgrounds and political parties, demonstrated that civil discourse is essential to the prosperityof American businesses, workers, and families. I commend the senators for their participation,their commitment to representing their constituents, and for proving to the American people thatcommon sense and collaboration still exist in Washington.”The Q&A covered pressing economic policy issues, including tariffs and international trade, theaffordability crisis facing American families, the future of digital assets and cryptocurrency, theimportance of protecting duty drawback for manufacturers, and the need to balance secureborders with an immigrant workforce that powers critical sectors of the economy. The senatorsalso addressed bipartisan opportunities to expand access to healthcare, advance strategicenergy policies, and promote growth and innovation in our economy.Javier continued by saying:“What we witnessed today is an America that reflects the vision of our founders, a nation wheredisagreement is encouraged, but always carried with logic, compassion, and compromise.Senators Gallego and Moreno exemplified this ideal, showing that principled leaders candisagree constructively and still find common ground. At a time of historic change, wherenumerous challenges lie ahead, they reminded us that collaboration remains our most powerfultool. Their example gives us reason to believe that our best days still lie ahead, if we dare to acttogether as Americans.”The USHBC remains committed to engaging with policymakers on a bipartisan basis in pursuitof pro-growth, pro-innovation policies that advance the economic development and prosperity ofall Main Street businesses.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council(USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for theHispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses onimproving access to contracting in the public and private sectors, fair representation ofHispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the nationaldialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

