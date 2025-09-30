Javier Palomarez, President of the USHBC, Commends Republicans for Joining Fight to Preserve Spanish-Language Media

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) applauds Republican leaders for joining the USHBC, Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) and other elected officials and trade organizations in urging Google/YoutubeTV to ensure Spanish-language media remains in their core package. The carriage agreements between Google/YoutubeTV, Univision and Telemundo are set to expire today, September 30th, 2025. Tens of millions of Hispanic and bilingual families rely on these news sources every day for trusted news, emergency information, and cultural enrichment and entertainment. Should negotiations falter, these families will be forced to pay an additional cost imposed by Google to maintain access to these channels.Javier Palomarez, USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“As a Democrat, I commend my good friends on the other side of the aisle Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), John Cornyn (R-TX) and Bernie Moreno (R-OH) and Representative Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL-25), among others, for their leadership in standing up for the Hispanic electorate and ensuring that every American has equal access to news and information.“For 65 million Hispanics nationwide, Spanish-language media is not a luxury, it is a necessity. Removing Univision, or Telemundo, from Goggle’s YoutubeTV core offerings would place an unfair burden on millions of families. I commend these leaders for their willingness to act. This kind of courageous initiative is exactly what we need at this pivotal moment.“With the carriage agreement set to expire today, millions of Hispanic and bilingual families face the risk of losing access overnight. I urge Google to come to the negotiation table with a reasonable proposal to retain Univision and Telemundo as part of the basic package. This is a matter of fair access to trusted news and cultural programming for millions of households across the country. If Spanish-language channels can be pushed behind a paywall today, what stops other communities from facing similar treatment tomorrow? Media language preference does not make these viewers any less American. The question at hand is whether or not Google believes that censoring information, based on an ethnic demographic, is acceptable, or in-line with their values? This is not just a Hispanic issue, it’s an American issue.”Last week, the USHBC sent letters to members of Congress urging them to weigh in on this. Additionally, the organization requested FCC Chairman Brendan Carr to consider an investigation and also contacted Google/YouTube executives.The USHBC remains committed to working with lawmakers, regulators, and industry leaders to ensure Spanish-language programming remains accessible, affordable and central to America’s media landscape. Hispanics are not asking for special treatment, but are seeking equal access to information. That principle must remain the foundation of our democracy and our economy.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.