Veterinary Technician Committee Meeting Notice

September 4, 2025 Annapolis, MD – The SBVME – Veterinary Technician Committee will meet on September 11th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually. Agenda items include license application reviews. For more information, please contact the Board’s Executive Director, Nathaniel Boan, at 410-841-5862. or Nathaniel.Boan@maryland.gov.

