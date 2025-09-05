The NINE Lifestyle Experience Is Now Green Globe Certified

The NINE Lifestyle Experience The NINE Lifestyle Experience Team

As The Unusual Place for Unusual People, The NINE Lifestyle Experience embraces art, diversity, bold thinking and now, conscious and responsible living.

Our Green Globe certification is a promise we honor every day: to care for our guests, our people and most importantly our planet’s future.” — Walid Trabelsi, Super Host and General Manager

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe has awarded Citybel – Hotel The NINE its inaugural certification. At The NINE Lifestyle Experience , they have always believed in doing things differently. From the initial concept to the final build, sustainability has been embedded in the hotel’s vision - guided by Green Globe standards and a deep commitment to mindful hospitality. As The Unusual Place for Unusual People, The NINE Lifestyle Experience embraces art, diversity, bold thinking and now more than ever, conscious and responsible living.Walid Trabelsi, Super Host and General Manager at the hotel said, “I believe hospitality is not just an experience, it’s a lifestyle where substantiality shapes every guest story, every team effort and every choice we make. Our Green Globe certification is a promise we honor every day: to care for our guests, our people and most importantly our planet’s future.”Located in the coastal town of La Marsa in Tunisia, The NINE isn’t just a hotel—it’s a lifestyle experience. Unconventional, inclusive, artistic and now globally recognized for its sustainable approach to hospitality.From Waste to WonderAt The NINE, plastic is becoming a thing of the past. Single-use plastic items have been replaced with bulk dispensers, recycled materials and upcycled design that blends purpose with personality. Waste finds new life here. The US Garden, made entirely from reused pallets, tiles and salvaged furniture is now a vibrant space for creativity and community. Freshly grown fresh herbs and seasonal plants from The Chef’s Garden supplies the kitchen with organic, local flavor straight from the soil.Saving What MattersEveryday sustainability is part of the hotel’s rhythm. Energy efficient systems, motion sensors, water saving fixtures and LED lighting are integrated into the property’s operations to reduce its environmental impact. In addition, minibars have been removed to cut down unnecessary energy consumption. Through in-room displays, guests are invited to make small yet responsible choices that support The NINE’s sustainability journey.Humanity in ActionSustainability is about more than the planet, it’s about people. The NINE has hosted breast cancer awareness events for female staff members, providing expert guidance, free consultations and a sense of solidarity. On Family Day, a special initiative was organized by the property for children of hotel employees. The kids enjoyed a creative upcycling workshop, learning how to turn waste into art and discovering sustainability through play.For The NINE, sustainability is not a checklist, it’s a mindset that begins with their team. More than 70% of staff are recruited locally, reducing the property’s carbon footprint while uplifting the local community. The NINE values diversity, creating a workspace where different identities and perspectives thrive.Working in partnership with the Eight Hospitality Business School, team members help mentor the next generation of hoteliers, passing on both their professional knowledge and green values. Each department has its own designated Green Champion, staff members who lead by example in everyday eco-actions. When people feel seen, heard, and empowered sustainability becomes second nature.Local, Proud and PresentThe hotel avidly supports Tunisian culture and traditions, preserving the nation’s rich culture for future generations.“We don’t just operate in Tunisia, we reflect it. From the iconic Taxi Bibi and sacred olive trees to curated books on local heritage, The NINE is a canvas of Tunisian identity. We invite guests to explore beyond our walls and connect with the vibrant culture around us,” added Walid Trabelsi.Art is central to the hotel’s story. Local artists are proudly offered a platform to exhibit their work. Two cultural icons Olaya and Hedi Jouini are honored at The NINE where their music and legacy live on throughout the hotel. Every space at The NINE celebrates the Tunisian soul with creativity, pride and authenticity.Reflecting on The NINE’s new Green Globe certification, Walid Trabelsi concluded, “Getting certified wasn’t the goal—living our values was. Green Globe simply confirmed what we already knew: The NINE is ready to lead a new chapter in hospitality—bold, artistic, connected, and sustainable. And this is just the beginning.”ContactWalid TrabelsiSuper Host/General ManagerThe NINE Lifestyle ExperienceRoute de La Marsa KM9 GP92046 La Marsa – TunisiaE: walid.t@thenine-experience.comT: (216) 39 143 999LinkedIn: https://linktr.ee/The_9_Lifestyle_Experience

