Updated: ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Sept. 5-8) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – Updated: Freeway improvement restrictions are limited to ramp closures in the Phoenix area this weekend (Sept. 5-8), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes as needed while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Northbound Interstate 17 off-ramp at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 8) for setting work zone as part of project to widen the exit. Detour : Consider exiting northbound I-17 to westbound Dove Valley Road and using southbound 43rd Avenue to reach westbound Loop 303.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) on-ramp at McQueen Road and eastbound off-ramp at Cooper Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 6) and from 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 7) for widening project. Detours : Consider entering eastbound Loop 202 at Cooper Road or exiting at McQueen Road.

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) ramp to southbound State Route 51 closed overnight from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 6) for construction. Detours : Consider using southbound Cave Creek Road or Tatum Boulevard to Union Hills Drive to reach southbound SR 51.

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.