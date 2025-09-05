DHS Sets the Record Straight about Pakistani Criminal Illegal Alien with Extensive History of Fraud Across the Globe

Muhammad Chaudhry is a Pakistani criminal illegal alien who lied about his criminal history, true identity, and military service

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) set the record straight on the Seattle Times’ defense of Pakistani criminal illegal alien and fraudster Muhammad Chaudhry. While Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and the media attempt to paint a sob story of this career criminal, DHS is providing the facts about this criminal illegal alien’s extensive rap sheet and arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell released the following statement:

"Muhammad Zahid Chaudhry served our country and was taking the lawful steps toward citizenship. Detaining him in that process is unjust and undermines faith in the system. This administration's immigration enforcement is targeting our neighbors, friends, and even veterans rather than focusing on real public safety threats. I stand with those calling for his release and for an immigration system that honors dignity, service, and fairness. My team remains in close contact with our Congressional delegation and will continue to advocate for Mr. Chaudhry and his family on behalf of the Seattle community."

Chaudhry first entered the U.S. in 1998 on B-2 visitor visa—after he lied to the U.S. government about his criminal history in Australia. His criminal history in Australia includes five counts of financial deception, possession of stolen goods, and falsifying passports. Additionally, he lied about his criminal history in Australia in order to obtain a green card in the U.S. and subsequently been denied citizenship twice —dating back to 2008, and then he applied for citizenship eight more times while continuing to lie and provide false information to immigration authorities.

This fraudster not only concealed his criminal history from the U.S. government, but he also falsely claimed that he was deployed to Iraq. Department of Defense records indicate he was never deployed. Furthermore, this criminal illegal alien collected $449,459.82 in taxpayer dollars from the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Veteran’s Benefits Administration (VBA), according to an Inspector General’s report dated September 13, 2021.

Chaudhry currently owes the United States government a negotiated payment of $81,080 for a mortgage reduction grant from the VBA according to an investigation. He has made no payments to date on the amount owed.

After immigration officials determined he misrepresented his criminal history on immigration forms, he was issued a Notice to Appear by U.S. Citizenship AND Immigration Services (USCIS) in 2008. He appealed his final order of removal multiple times over the course of 17 years.

“Sanctuary politician Bruce Harrell and the media are peddling a FALSE sob story on this serial fraudster. Following lies about his military service, he owes the U.S. taxpayers more than $81,000. President Trump and Secretary Noem’s message is clear: criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the United States,” a DHS Spokesperson said. “Why do sanctuary politicians and the media continue to peddle sob stories of criminal illegals and smear our brave ICE law enforcement officers? Make no mistake, these types of lies are contributing to our ICE law enforcement officers facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them.”

This fraudster’s history of deception has been noted countless times by Courts:

In 2010’s Chaudhry v. Napolitano, the Court made the following observations on the review of Chaudhry’s first Application for Naturalization, N-400 denial: “This Court finds that a disturbing pattern of deceit for immigration-related purposes permeates this case. The Court rejects Chaudhry's attempts to create a genuine issue by claiming memory lapses and making conclusory protestations of innocence.”



In 2012’s Chaudhry v. Astrue the Court upheld the adverse credibility determinations for the denial of Social Security benefits by the District Court, citing in part: “Chaudhry's non-prescribed use of a wheelchair and unwarranted use of a cane also factored into the ALJ's determination that Chaudhry's subjective expression of his limitations lacked credibility.”



A Feb. 27, 2020, decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals stated, “The respondent’s course of deceptive conduct demonstrates a propensity for dishonesty that makes him undesirable as a potential lawful resident of this country. To permit him to remain permanently in the United States despite his habitual abuse of our legal institutions would not be in the best interests of the United States overall.”

On August 21, 2025, ICE arrested Muhammad Zahid Chaudhry in close coordination with USCIS. Chaudhry appeared at a USCIS appointment in Tukwila, Washington and was apprehended after law enforcement determined he was in violation of federal immigration law and had a final order of removal by an immigration judge. He has since been placed into removal proceedings.

President Trump and Secretary Noem have been clear: there is no place in the U.S. for illegal alien criminals. ICE will continue to enforce the law across the country.

