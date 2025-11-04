Over the Weekend, ICE Arrests Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Kidnappers, and Murderers

70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announces the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country over the weekend including those convicted of heinous crimes including unlawful sexual intercourse with minor, sexual abuse, kidnapping, sexual assault, homicide, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault.

“Despite the Democrats’ government shutdown, ICE is continuing to arrest criminal illegal aliens across the country,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “While Americans enjoyed their weekends, ICE was hard at work getting the worst of the worst off our streets—including pedophiles, murderers, and kidnappers. 70% of all ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities.”

This weekend’s arrests include:

Hector Eugenio Ramirez-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for indecency with child sexual contact in Harris County, Texas.

Sisawang Khambounheuang, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted for unlawful sexual intercourse with minor in San Diego, California.

Miguel Murueta-Galvan, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual abuse in the third degree in Polk County, Iowa.

Milton Rene Mendez-Arevalo, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for kidnapping in Los Angeles, California.

Francisco Nava-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault family/household member in Houston, Texas.

Justin Omer Kaningini, a criminal illegal alien from Democratic Republic of Congo, convicted for robbery and sexual assault in Jefferson County, Kentucky.

Jonnathan Ocampo-Marquez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in Duplin County, North Carolina.

Juan Brito-Rios, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession with the intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, five kilograms or more of cocaine and money laundering in the U.S. Middle District Court of Tennessee.

Lazaro Mateo Ruiz, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for homicide-willful kill-gun, weapon offence, and robbery in Miami Dade County, Florida.

Brigidio Ovido Gomez Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for aggravated domestic battery/strangle, domestic battery, and driving under the influence in Wheaton, Illinois.

Wilson Campos, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil, convicted for simple assault in Little Falls Township, New Jersey.

Kunal Chhetri, a criminal illegal alien from India, convicted for alien smuggling in the United States District Court, Western District of Texas.

Michael Steven Arevalo-Suarez, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for burglary in Ventura, California.

Juan Gomez-Gutierrez, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms of cocaine while aboard a vessel in Tampa, Florida.

Ricardo Rafael Cordoba-Bolivar, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted for retail theft in Cook County, Illinois.