MAKING VIRGINIA SAFE AGAIN: ICE Arrests Sexual Predators, Drug Traffickers, and Violent Thugs Across Virginia in Statewide Sweep

Sanctuary and open border politicians allowed illegal alien crime into Virginia

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested dangerous and violent criminals across Virginia including rapists, drug traffickers, abusers, and violent thugs over the past week.

“This past week, ICE took down sexual predators, drug traffickers, rapists, abusers and other violent thugs across the Commonwealth,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These arrests underscore the reality of open border and sanctuary policies that allowed criminals around the world to come to America and roam free across our country. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, the U.S. is closed to lawbreakers. We will continue to use every available tool to make America safe again.”

ICE arrests include:

On November 1, ICE arrested Adolfo Flores Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, in Loudon County, VA. His criminal history included DUI, domestic violence and assault. Flores was issued a final order of removal in 2023.

On November 1, ICE arrested Harvin Francisco Rivera-Diaz, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, in Richmond, VA. His criminal history includes sexual assault - carnal abuse. He illegally crossed the southern border in 2022 and was released into the U.S. under the Biden administration. He was issued a final order of removal in 2024.

On October 28, ICE arrested Shannovan Emeil Facey, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, in Chesterfield County, VA. His criminal history includes drug smuggling, drug possession, and possession of a weapon. He was issued a final order of removal in 2013.

On October 31, ICE arrested Elvin Tiburcio Mirambeaux, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, in Suffolk, VA. His criminal history includes making terroristic threats and drug possession.

On October 25, ICE arrested Westher Antonio Jacobo Morales, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, in Richmond, VA. His criminal history includes rape, extortion, and violating a court order. He was previously deported in 2016 and chose to commit a felony by re-entering the U.S. illegally

On October 25, ICE arrested Daniel Soc-Patzan, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, in Richmond, VA. His criminal history includes arrests for aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon and multiple infractions for assault. He illegally entered the U.S. in 2013 and was issued a final order of removal the same year.