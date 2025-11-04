35 Days into Democrats’ Government Shutdown, ICE Agents Continue to Arrest Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Murderers, and Arsonists

As the Democrats’ government shutdown stretches into November, ICE will not stop making America safe again

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announces the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country yesterday, including those convicted of disgusting crimes including sex abuse of a minor, manslaughter, and arson.

“35 days into the Democrats’ government shutdown, ICE law enforcement continues to arrest the worst of the worst. Yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, murderers, and arsonists,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, nothing will slow ICE down from removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our communities.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Pedro Joaquin Ovando-Guido, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for sex abuse of a minor in Baltimore County, Maryland.

Candido De Jesus-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Dominican Republic, convicted for manslaughter in New York, New York.

Andrew Brown, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, with convictions for habitual felon, conceal/fail to report death, and cocaine smuggling in Guilford County, North Carolina.

Freddy German Padilla-Riera, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted for arson in Bexar County, Texas.

Jebah Doe, a criminal illegal alien from Liberia, with convictions for first degree aggravated robbery in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, and receiving stolen property along with possess ammo/any firearm in Edina, Minnesota.