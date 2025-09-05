New Era Dawns for USCIS as Special Agents Now Meet the Authority to Support Immigration Enforcement

This new rule is another step in President Trumps promise to make America safe again

WASHINGTON—Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announce the expansion of USCIS law enforcement authorities and newly minted USCIS 1811 classified officers (commonly known as special agents) are now empowered to investigate, arrest, and present for prosecution those who violate America’s immigration laws under a final rule published today.

The final rule allows USCIS to implement Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s delegation of certain law enforcement authorities to the agency and thoroughly fulfill its national security, fraud detection, and public safety missions related to immigration adjudications. This includes making arrests, carrying firearms, executing search and arrest warrants, and other powers standard for federal law enforcement.

“USCIS has always played a vital role in defending the homeland. These new investigative authorities are a direct investment in our national security as part of President Donald J. Trump’s promise to the American people to make America safe again,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “When USCIS agents and officers are empowered to enforce the law, and keep our country safe, this results in increased accountability, collaboration, and stronger protection for our nation.”

Through this delegation, the USCIS director has the authority to order expedited removal and investigate civil and criminal violations of the immigration laws within the jurisdiction of USCIS.

USCIS will have greater capacity to support DHS efforts by handling investigations from start to finish, instead of referring certain cases to ICE. USCIS will be able to more efficiently clear its backlogs of aliens who seek to exploit our immigration system through fraud, by prosecuting them, and removing them from the country.

USCIS plans to recruit and train special agents who will exercise the additional law enforcement authorities. For more details, see the final rule in the Federal Register. The rule is effective 30 days from publication.