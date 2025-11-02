ICYMI: Angel Dad Joe Abraham Pens Op-ed in Chicago Tribune: We All Share My Daughter Katie’s Legacy — and Her Death Must Still Mean Something

In September, the Department of Homeland Security launched Operation Midway Blitz in honor of his daughter Katie Abraham, who was killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by a criminal illegal alien in Illinois

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today highlighted Angel Dad Joe Abraham’s op-ed in the Chicago Tribune.

In September, the Department of Homeland Security announced Operation Midway Blitz in honor of his daughter Katie Abraham, who was killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol in Illinois.

This operation targets the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois because they knew Governor Pritzker and his sanctuary policies would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets.

ICE and Border Patrol have already arrested more than 3,000 illegal aliens, including rapists, pedophiles, murderers, and gang members.

Joe Abraham in the Chicago Tribune: We all share my daughter Katie’s legacy — and her death must still mean something

My late daughter Katie touched many lives, each in their own way. She had friends from every walk of life. She was kind, empathetic, and endlessly curious. She made people feel seen and valued. Then her life was stolen by a criminal illegal alien.

....

That’s why I have supported and continue to support the Trump administration’s Operation Midway Blitz, the mission launched in her honor. Contrary to some of the criticism about it, this mission is not political. It is moral. It is to prevent what happened to Katie from happening to anyone else. This will be only a small part of Katie’s legacy, but I’m proud to honor the beauty of her through this mission.

...

It would be unjust and unreasonable to separate my family’s loss from the policies that failed us. We did everything right. We worked hard, obeyed the law, paid our taxes, and trusted that government would protect us in return. That trust was broken. Our leaders — from the governor’s office on down — have treated immigration as a numbers game, not as a matter of public safety or national security. Governor Pritzker is filling Illinois’ census rolls with unvetted illegal aliens simply to preserve congressional seats and get more federal funding. Katie paid for his scheme with her life.

....

Operation Midway Blitz, at its heart, is about restoring that balance. It seeks an immigration system that is both humane and secure. That’s what Katie would have wanted: a country that keeps its promises, a state that safeguards its citizens, and leaders who put their people first.

Her death cannot be in vain. Her legacy belongs to all who loved her — and to a nation that still has the power to learn from its mistakes.

...

Read more about Katie and Joe’s support of Operation Midway Blitz in the full op-ed here.