HSI Arrests Florida Man Who Posted Death Threats Online to ICE Officers

Death threats against ICE officers are up 8,000% as they work to arrest the worst of the worst from American communities

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released the following statement after Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents in Ft. Myers arrested Joseph Giancola, a Florida man, who made online death threats to kill ICE officers.

Joseph Giancola

Joseph Giancola posted to the social media platform Bluesky under the pseudonym “Cain Delon.”

Some of the death threats Giancola made online include:

“Shoot the ICE Nazis down like the rabid dogs they are”

“Just get a gun and shoot the ICE Nazis down”

“Start by shooting ice thugs dead”

“Shoot those ice thugs dead”

“Shoot the ICE agents down.”

“They come near me, and I shoot to kill. Be warned”

“Shoot these thugs dead”

“Get out your guns and shoot them down”

ICE officers are now facing a more than 1,000% increase in assaults and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them.

“This cowardly individual made repeated disgusting death threats against ICE law enforcement officers. He is now in federal custody and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Our ICE law enforcement officers are now facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them while they risk their lives every single day to remove the worst of the worst including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, terrorists, and gang members. From bounties placed on their heads for their murders, threats to their families, stalking, and doxxing online, our officers are experiencing an unprecedented level of violence and threats against them and their families. Threaten violence or death to our law enforcement? You’ll end up behind bars like this guy.”

DHS remains committed to safeguarding its personnel and ensuring that individuals who make threats of violence are held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

For months, the Department of Homeland Security has warned politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE law enforcement. Comparing ICE day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences. The men and women of ICE are fathers and mothers, sons, and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, America’s ICE and CBP agents are hardworking men and women who have families and are real people. The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop.

The public can report threats, doxxing, and harassment against ICE officers by calling 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or by completing ICE’s online tip form.

