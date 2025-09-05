STEM Grant from National Institute of Standards and Technology ...
August 20, 2025
School of Engineering and Applied Science
The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) granted SEAS $1 million in funding for research infrastructure in the new Bollier Center for Integrated Science and Engineering.
The funding is part of a $1,846,500 grant shared with the College of Arts & Sciences. NIST is a federal agency dedicated to advancing innovation and economic competitiveness through the development of technology, metrics, and standards.
The funding enabled the acquisition of cutting-edge equipment across multiple departments.
For Environmental Engineering, an Aqualog Fluorimeter and a Total Organic Carbon/Total Nitrogen (TOC/TN) Analyzer were added to expand laboratory instruction and environmental research capacity.
The Manufacturing Technology Center was outfitted with a state-of-the-art HAAS five-axis CNC machine.
The Robotics and Applied AI Labs were upgraded with a Quanser self-driving car studio, mobile robotics platforms, and humanoid robot “children” for advanced experimentation and learning.
Support for the new Center for Materials Research (CMR) included a scanning laser vibrometer and a differential scanning calorimeter, essential tools for high-precision materials characterization.
In addition, a high-performance GPU server and chassis were acquired for the Computer Science programs, in collaboration with the Institute for Informatics & Applied Technology. Linux servers and computers were also procured to support projects within the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department.
This transformative investment has significantly strengthened SEAS’s research enterprise, elevated hands-on learning opportunities for students, and deepened Gonzaga’s commitment to interdisciplinary innovation.
