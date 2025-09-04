Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In Eagle Pass

TEXAS, September 4 - September 4, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next 2025 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held in Eagle Pass on Thursday, September 11. Held throughout the year and in regions across the state, the Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs succeed by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Small businesses are the driving force behind Texas’ thriving economy,” said Governor Abbott. “With more than 3.5 million small businesses across Texas, employing nearly half of all working Texans, our state continues to lead in job creation and business expansion. I invite all small business owners and entrepreneurs to attend this Governor’s Small Business Summit or one in their region. Together, we will ensure that our small business community continues to thrive as we build a stronger, more prosperous Texas for generations to come.”

The Governor's Small Business Summit - Eagle Pass brings together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. The Summit also provides participants the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

Governor’s Small Business Summit - Eagle Pass

Thursday, September 11, 2025 at 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

International Center for Trade

3295 Bob Rogers Dr.

Eagle Pass, TX 78852

Panel Session Topics:

Grow or Go: Knowing When to Scale or Sell Your Business

Funding Your Future: Financing Strategies for Small Businesses

Marketing Insights to Drive Real Results

Talking Business: Small Business 101

Featured Speaker: Joe Esparza, Commissioner Representing Employers, Texas Workforce Commission

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots. For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/events.

Registration is also open for the remaining 2025 Governor’s Small Business Summit locations:

September 25: Carthage

October 23: Denton (Women-Focused Event)

November 13: Belton (Veteran-Focused Event)

The Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host Governor’s Small Business Webinars to share information about resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Texas through an online format. To view on-demand recordings of past webinars, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars.