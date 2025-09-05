Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / In-State Warrant (x3)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4007840

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: September 4, 2025, at 1700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wells River, Vermont

VIOLATION: In-State Warrant (x3)

 

ACCUSED: Cassandra Carbee

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 4, 2025, at approximately 1700 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a tip that Cassandra Carbee (39) of Wells River, VT had multiple active in-state warrants out for her arrest and she was walking around Wells River. Troopers located Carbee after confirming the warrants and Carbee was placed under arrest. Carbee was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and was later transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex for lack of $300.00 bail. Carbee was issued a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on September 5, 2025 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/5/2025 at 1230 hours.            

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: $300.00

MUGSHOT: Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111

 

