St. Johnsbury Barracks / In-State Warrant (x3)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4007840
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: September 4, 2025, at 1700 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wells River, Vermont
VIOLATION: In-State Warrant (x3)
ACCUSED: Cassandra Carbee
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 4, 2025, at approximately 1700 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a tip that Cassandra Carbee (39) of Wells River, VT had multiple active in-state warrants out for her arrest and she was walking around Wells River. Troopers located Carbee after confirming the warrants and Carbee was placed under arrest. Carbee was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and was later transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex for lack of $300.00 bail. Carbee was issued a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on September 5, 2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/5/2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT: Orange County
LODGED - LOCATION: NECC
BAIL: $300.00
MUGSHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
(802) 748-3111
