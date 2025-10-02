Berlin Barracks / Violation of a Stalking Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3006803

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/27/2025 at approximately 5:16 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Notch Road, Middlesex, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of a Stalking Order

ACCUSED: Zachary P. French

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/27/2025, at approximately 5:16 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report that 53-year-old Zachary French had violated a Stalking Order. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded and determined that French had violated the Stalking Order. On 10/02/2025, French was issued a criminal citation for Violation of a Stalking Order and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division, on 10/02/2025, at 12:30 PM to answer the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/02/2025 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N

