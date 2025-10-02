Berlin Barracks / Violation of a Stalking Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3006803
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/27/2025 at approximately 5:16 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Notch Road, Middlesex, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of a Stalking Order
ACCUSED: Zachary P. French
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/27/2025, at approximately 5:16 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report that 53-year-old Zachary French had violated a Stalking Order. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded and determined that French had violated the Stalking Order. On 10/02/2025, French was issued a criminal citation for Violation of a Stalking Order and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division, on 10/02/2025, at 12:30 PM to answer the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/02/2025 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
