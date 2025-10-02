VSP News Release 25B4006929 aggravated assault Marble Valley Correctional Center

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B4006929

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                            

STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-West Rutland                     

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

 

DATE/TIME: 9-23-2025 approximately 7 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center Rutland VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

 

ACCUSED: Kevin Simmons                                               

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

 

VICTIM: Joshua Croteau

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  Vermont Department of Corrections staff members at Marble Valley Correctional Center reported an inmate upon inmate assault that occurred in "Echo Unit" at MVCC on 9-23-2025.  On 10-2-2025 Vermont State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigations issued a citation to Kevin Simmons for aggravated assault.  The victim sustained injuries including a fractured jaw and broken teeth. This investigation is still active and other charges are possible.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   11-3-25         

COURT: Rutland Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION:  Marble Valley Correctional Center   

BAIL: Kevin Simmons remains incarcerated for prior charges not related to this incident.  No additional bail was sought for this new charge. 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101

 

