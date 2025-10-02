VSP News Release 25B4006929 aggravated assault Marble Valley Correctional Center
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4006929
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-West Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: 9-23-2025 approximately 7 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center Rutland VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Kevin Simmons
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT
VICTIM: Joshua Croteau
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont Department of Corrections staff members at Marble Valley Correctional Center reported an inmate upon inmate assault that occurred in "Echo Unit" at MVCC on 9-23-2025. On 10-2-2025 Vermont State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigations issued a citation to Kevin Simmons for aggravated assault. The victim sustained injuries including a fractured jaw and broken teeth. This investigation is still active and other charges are possible.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11-3-25
COURT: Rutland Criminal
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center
BAIL: Kevin Simmons remains incarcerated for prior charges not related to this incident. No additional bail was sought for this new charge.
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – West
124 State Place Rutland VT 05701
802 773 9101
