Michael Saylor Mentor Eric Weiss Joins BitcoinTreasuries.net as a Strategic Advisor

BitcoinTreasuries.net is proud to announce that Eric Weiss, the investor credited with mentoring Strategy CEO Michael Saylor, is joining as a strategic advisor.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BitcoinTreasuries.net , the world’s leading platform for tracking global institutional Bitcoin holdings, is proud to announce that Eric Weiss, the influential investor credited with mentoring Strategy CEO Michael Saylor, is joining as a strategic advisor.By catalyzing Saylor’s multibillion-dollar embrace of Bitcoin, Weiss set off a domino effect that has transformed the corporate world. An early Bitcoin investor and founder of the Bitcoin Investment Group, Weiss’s guidance helped Saylor take Strategy from a tech stalwart to the most high-profile corporate Bitcoin holder — a play that inspired an entire generation of public and private companies.Just this week, the number of Bitcoin held by public companies as tracked by BitcoinTreasuries.net topped 1 million for the first time in history, a milestone that owes no small debt to Eric's tireless work to promote the industry.“Eric is the godfather of institutional Bitcoin adoption, and someone who has emerged as a rare visionary in the sector” said Pete Rizzo, founding editor in chief at Coindesk, former Bitcoin Magazine editor in chief, and president at BitcoinTreasuries.net. “With a rare combination of industry insight and principled conviction, he is the ideal advisor to guide our growth for the next chapter in corporate Bitcoin adoption.”As an advisor, Weiss will draw on years of financial leadership and advocacy to amplify BitcoinTreasuries.net’s core mission: delivering real-time, trustworthy data and insights on Bitcoin adoption to investors, treasurers, and policymakers globally.Weiss added, “I’m excited to help Bitcoin Treasuries power the next chapter of Bitcoin adoption. Data-driven transparency will be indispensable as institutions and capital markets investors look to Bitcoin for long-term value preservation.”In addition to his work with BitcoinTreasuries.net, Weiss is the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Blockchain Investment Group LP and Bitcoin Investment Group LP, hedge funds focused on Bitcoin investments.Weiss joins Preston Pysh who joined in August to help develop new scoring and methodology for evaluating the health and strength of Bitcoin companies.About BitcoinTreasuries.netFounded in 2020, BitcoinTreasuries.net maintains an industry-leading data set that allows investors to analyze the top 100 public Bitcoin treasury companies, emerging Strategy (MSTR) alternatives, as well as new and fast-growing bitcoin treasury stocks. Today, BitcoinTreasuries.Net is trusted and cited by The New York Times, CoinDesk, Yahoo Finance, and other leading financial media.Our website reaches over 300,000+ monthly users worldwide, an audience spanning financial professionals, asset managers, fintech innovators, crypto investors, policy influencers, and decision-makers—who follow our platform for strategic insights into Bitcoin economy and treasury trends.

