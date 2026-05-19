Michael Saylor speaks at the inaugural Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference in NYC.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural event produced a $1.4 billion deal. Now, it’s being combined with the largest media property focused on institutional digital asset adoption. BitcoinTreasuries.net today announced the acquisition of the New York Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference, the leading professional event for executives, allocators, and advisors operating in the emerging institutional bitcoin and digital asset sector.The Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference, launched in September 2025, is the premier business and digital finance event, last year drawing 300 attendees alongside top leadership in digital corporate treasury finance, including the CEOs of Strategy, Strive, DDC, OranjeBTC, and more.Most notably, the event led directly to Strive's acquisition of Semler Scientific, a deal valued at $1.4 billion and that combined nearly 11,000 Bitcoin across both entities.The team that built and operated the Unconference, founders Ed Juline and Tim Kotzman, will now join BitcoinTreasuries.net, bringing with them the same philosophy that made the event a successful, high-signal conference built exclusively for decision makers."BitcoinTreasuries.net has become the leading data platform for the new age of corporate finance. The Unconference is the room the industry relies on for deals and relationships," said Pete Rizzo, President of BitcoinTreasuries.net. "We’re confident that bringing them together will add value for our audience and our industry."“Combining forces to provide a connection layer between treasury companies, service providers, and investors will allow us to become the most trusted voice in the Bitcoin treasury space,” said Ed Juline, President of Bitcoin Treasuries Media.As part of the deal, BitcoinTreasuries.net will be launching a new event, and a new podcast hosted by Tim Kotzman, the industry’s most trusted and respected media voice.“Institutional adoption depends on trusted information and trusted relationships. Together with BitcoinTreasuries.net, we’re creating the media and events platform built specifically for the next generation of Bitcoin treasury leaders,” said Tim KotzmanDetails on format, capacity, and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. You can bookmark our official event website for future updates and to reserve your ticket.About BitcoinTreasuries.netBitcoinTreasuries.net is the most widely cited source for institutional Bitcoin holdings data, tracking 350+ entities across public companies, private companies, governments, sovereign entities, ETFs, and funds worldwide. The platform is referenced by The New York Times, Bloomberg, CNBC, CoinDesk, and Axios. The team can provide on-the-record quotes, custom data pulls on institutional holdings trends, historical snapshots, and background briefings on the state of the Bitcoin treasury market.Media contactoffice@bitcointreasuries.net | bitcointreasuries.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.