BitcoinTreasuries.net Launches Live STRC BTC Accumulation Tracker to Track Strategy’s Treasury Accumulation in Real Time

BitcoinTreasuries.net STRC BTC Accumulation Tracker

Estimate Strategy’s STRC‑funded bitcoin buying with a transparent, methodology‑driven benchmark built for institutions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BitcoinTreasuries.net, the leading data and media platform for corporate digital asset balance sheets, today announced the launch of the BitcoinTreasuries.net STRC BTC Accumulation Tracker, a new analytics tool that estimates Strategy’s ongoing bitcoin purchases funded by its STRC preferred stock program.Designed for institutional investors, treasury teams, and journalists, the STRC BTC Accumulation Tracker aims to be the market’s most authoritative third‑party benchmark for this activity, backed by a fully published and repeatable methodology. The tool is designed to give investors, analysts, and treasury professionals a transparent, independent view into one of the market’s most closely watched corporate acquisition engines, and to supersede opaque estimates circulating in the market today.By translating STRC preferred stock issuance and trading data into an estimate of BTC accumulation, the tool offers a standardized reference point for understanding how Strategy’s capital markets activity may be impacting the Bitcoin markets.“Strategy’s preferred stock program has become one of the most important, and least understood, drivers of institutional Bitcoin demand,” said Pete Rizzo, President of BitcoinTreasuries.net. “With our STRC BTC Accumulation Tracker, we’re applying the same principles we bring to our treasury league tables: clear methodology, consistent data, and an open benchmark the entire market can reference.”“Our goal is to make it easier for corporates, investors, and researchers to quantify how much bitcoin is likely being accumulated as new STRC capital comes online.”The STRC BTC Accumulation Tracker will be updated on an ongoing basis using publicly available STRC data and a transparent conversion methodology. While it is not an official disclosure from Strategy, it is intended to serve as an objective, third‑party gauge of implied corporate bitcoin buying pressure associated with the preferred stock program.The STRC BTC Accumulation Tracker is built on BitcoinTreasuries.net’s digital credit dashboard , which maps how preferred equity, convertible notes, and other digital credit instruments translate into live bitcoin buying power.Future improvements will allow users to view historical data to see how implied buying has changed as STRC issuance and market conditions have evolved. The BitcoinTreasuries.net Live STRC Bitcoin Buy Estimator is available today at: https://BitcoinTreasuries.net For technical background, on‑the‑record commentary, or custom data pulls, contact: press@bitcointreasuries.net.About BitcoinTreasuries.netBitcoinTreasuries.net is the premier independent resource for tracking Bitcoin holdings across public companies, funds, and other institutional entities. Through data products, research, and media, BitcoinTreasuries.net helps finance professionals, investors, and policymakers understand how Bitcoin is being adopted on balance sheets around the world.

