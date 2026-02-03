Bitcoin Treasuries Acquires Treasury Orange Podcast, Launches Flagship Show

The BitcoinTreasuries.net podcast is launching soon.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bitcoin Treasuries , the leading destination for real‑time corporate Bitcoin holdings and institutional adoption data, today announced the acquisition of the “Treasury Orange” podcast and the launch of a new flagship news and interview program to be hosted by the show’s founder, Tyler Rowe.Over the past year, Treasury Orange has established itself as a must‑listen series for treasurers, allocators, and founders examining how Bitcoin is reshaping global balance sheets. The podcast has featured in‑depth conversations with leading figures including Strive CEO Matt Cole, Ten31 partner Matt Odell, and former Syz Capital Partner and Nomura Managing Director Richard Byworth, highlighting the playbooks behind some of the market’s most closely watched Bitcoin treasury strategies.“BitcoinTreasuries.net is already the go‑to platform for anyone tracking corporate Bitcoin exposure,” said Tyler Rowe, founder and host of Treasury Orange. “Bringing Treasury Orange to that platform ensures it becomes the leader in long‑form conversations with the people actually moving capital. My goal is to build a show that helps serious investors and operators think three moves ahead.”/Under the Bitcoin Treasuries banner, Rowe will focus full‑time on the refreshed podcast, which will center on capital allocators, board members, and policy architects driving the digital asset treasury movement. Episodes will continue to cover topics such as BTC‑per‑share growth, digital credit, shareholder alignment, and the emerging “treasury wars” between major public companies./“Tyler’s energy, enthusiasm, and discerning questioning are exactly what this market needs,” said Pete Rizzo, President of Bitcoin Treasuries. “Our data shows where institutional dollars are flowing, while Tyler’s interviews explain why it’s happening and what comes next. Together, that combination will make this podcast required listening for any institution trying to make sense of Bitcoin in the public markets.”/The announcement follows a period of rapid expansion for Bitcoin Treasuries, which now reaches more than 40 million monthly impressions across its web and social channels and continues to broaden its analytics suite, including the recently launched digital credit tracking dashboard for listed Bitcoin treasury companies. The new show will sit at the center of this growing media network, linking data releases, research reports, and breaking news with in‑depth conversations that unpack implications for investors and issuers./In the coming months, listeners can expect deep‑dive interviews with CFOs, CIOs, and CEOs experimenting with novel treasury structures, along with candid post‑earnings breakdowns of the sector’s most closely watched public companies.The new Bitcoin Treasuries podcast feed will be available across major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify YouTube , and Rumble, with future episodes under the BitcoinTreasuries.net banner rolling out over the course of 2026.About Bitcoin TreasuriesReaching tens of millions of users each month, Bitcoin Treasuries is the industry’s most‑referenced resource for corporate and institutional Bitcoin holdings, providing real‑time data, research, and tools that help investors, boards, and policymakers understand how Bitcoin is being adopted on balance sheets worldwide. Its suite includes holdings databases, market dashboards, portfolio tracking tools, and editorial products tailored to the digital asset treasury movement.Media Contact:press@bitcointreasuries.net

