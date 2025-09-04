Answering the Call: Attorney General Andrew Bailey Recaps His Legacy As Missouri’s 44th Attorney General

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey recapped his service to the people of Missouri as he prepares to continue his public service as Deputy Director of the FBI. Since being sworn in on January 3, 2023, Attorney General Bailey has pursued the mission of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office (AGO): to protect the Constitution, enforce the law, defend the state, support the counties, and train the next generation.

“I promised Missourians that I would restore the rule of law and fight for their freedoms,” said Attorney General Bailey. “This Office has stood firmly for the Constitution, for Missouri values, and for justice. Together, we built the Attorney General’s Office into one of the most stable and effective offices in decades, and I am proud of what we accomplished.”

Achieving Great Victory

“These victories represent Missouri’s leadership on the national stage. From blocking unlawful federal overreach to securing justice for historic wrongs, Missouri has been the tip of the spear in defending liberty.”

Defending the Constitution

“Missouri took the lead to stop government and cooperate censorship, fight racist and sexist DEI overreach, and defend religious liberty to ensure that every Missourian’s voice can be heard without government suppression.”

Protecting Children and Families

“Our children deserve protection from experimental procedures, from dangerous drugs, and from radical ideologies. Missouri set the national standard in defending children and families.”

Second Amendment – “Shall not be infringed”

“The right to keep and bear arms is fundamental. The Constitution exists to protect us from the government and clearly states “the rights shall not be infringed,” which is why I do not believe that gun restrictions are legal under our Constitution and fought every day for the Second Amendment rights of Missourians.”

Defending Missouri’s Farmers and Ranchers

“Missouri’s farmers are the backbone of our state. Our Office fought federal overreach and stood up for agriculture to protect property rights and keep our rural communities strong.”

Supporting Law Enforcement and the Rule of Law

“Law and order start at home. We restored integrity to public offices, secured justice for victims, and supported law enforcement with the tools to keep Missouri safe.”

Quo Warranto & Accountability

Criminal Justice & Sexually Violent Predators

The AGO under Andrew Bailey has increased criminal prosecutions by 133 percent.

Fighting For Missourians

“We fought fraud, secured consumer protections, and held corporations accountable because Missourians deserve a fair marketplace and honest governance.”

Notable Settlements

“By holding corporate giants accountable, we returned hundreds of millions to Missourians and sent a clear message: no one is above the law.”

A Legacy of Excellence

Since taking office in 2023, Attorney General Andrew Bailey has transformed the AGO into the strongest it has been in decades. Under his leadership, attorney turnover decreased by nearly 60 percent, hundreds of new team members were hired and trained with purpose, and the AGO established robust pipelines through Mizzou Law partnerships, trial programs, and leadership development initiatives.

For the first time since the Nixon administration, the AGO is approaching full staffing, with a projected 90 percent staffing level by 2026. To help achieve this measure, the Attorney General’s Office secured a historic budget increase of approximately $3 million during the 2025 legislative session, demonstrating faith in the mission. Attorney General Bailey leaves behind the most stable, innovative, and results-driven AGO in modern history.

“At the Attorney General’s Office, we didn’t just fill positions; we built a legacy. Today, this Office is the gold standard for public service, developing top-tier legal talent and delivering unmatched results for Missourians,” said Attorney General Bailey.

Every corner of the AGO has advanced the mission to protect the Constitution, enforce the law, defend the state, support the counties, and train the next generation.

The breakdown below highlights how each division has delivered on that mission:

Consumer Protection

Totals (2023-2024): Handled more than 155,000 consumer complaints Secured more than $465 million for Missouri citizens through judgments/settlements and restitution



Public Protection

Totals (2023 – Aug 2025): Received guilty jury verdicts in 36 cases, and 2 cases with a guilty verdict by a judge Obtained guilty pleas in 83 cases Entered in 115 assist cases across the state Closed 102 post-conviction relief cases Received 590 habeas referrals Closed 637 habeas cases Obtained 18 sexually violent predator commitments



Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU)

Criminal Cases (2023 – Aug 2025)

Filed: 104 fraud and 5 abuse/neglect

Convictions: 85 (81 fraud; 4 abuse/neglect)

Secured Restitution/Penalties: $13,795,556.07

Active cases: 54 State; 17 Federal

Civil Cases (2023– Aug 2025)

Settlements: 29 civil settlements

Total Value: $14,991,071.85

Combined Criminal and Civil Restitution/Settlements

Criminal Appeals

Totals (2023 – Aug 2025): Cases opened: 1,313 Cases closed: 1,186 AGO briefs filed: 1,177 Supreme Court arguments: 34 District arguments: 277



Governmental Affairs

Totals (2023 – Aug 2025): Matters opened: 3,130 Matters closed: 3,023 Prevailed in over 30 cases on appeal in the Missouri Court of Appeals, the Missouri Supreme Court, or the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals



Sunshine Law

Totals (2023 – Aug 2025) Sunshine Law presentations given: 116 – most conducted in recorded AGO history Cleared inherited sunshine law backlog, and closed/resolved 944 sunshine law requests



Litigation

Totals (2023–Aug 2025): Litigation opened: 457 cases Employment opened: 126 cases Total opened: 583 Litigation closed: 492 cases Employment closed: 113 cases Total closed: 588



Labor

Totals (2023- Aug 2025): Closed 8,502 Second Injury Fund claims and 1,468 Central Accident Reporting Office (CARO) claims for a total of 9,970 claims closed Achieved savings of approximately $6,849,949 for the Second Injury Fund and $2,066,590 for CARO Collected $67,259.01 in criminal penalties and restitution Closed out 17 fraud/noncompliance cases with either a guilty plea or completed Deferred Prosecution Agreement Processed 4,736 new claims filed against the Fund and 920 new claims filed against CARO, for a total of 5,656 new claims processed



Financial Services

Totals (2023 – Aug 2025): 2,198 administrative child support modification cases reviewed/closed Closed 7,801 matters Processed more than $38 million in payments



“It has been the honor of my life to serve as Missouri’s 44th Attorney General,” said Attorney General Bailey. “When Missouri calls, I will always answer. We defended the Constitution, enforced the law, defended the state, supported our counties, and trained the next generation. I know this Office will continue to do great work for the people of Missouri, and together we have built a legacy of strength and justice that will endure long after my tenure.”