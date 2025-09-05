Axria Welcomes Daniel Reeves and William Ryan to Strengthen Development and Financial Leadership

Welcoming new leadership at Axria. From left to right: William Ryan (CFO), Daniel Reeves (Manager, Development Engineering), and Chandra Mandalapu (CEO). Together they bring the expertise and vision to drive Axria’s next phase of growth.

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axria is pleased to announce two key additions to its leadership team as part of its continued growth and expansion in the Mid-Atlantic real estate market . Daniel Reeves joined Axria in July 2025 as our Development Engineering Manager, and William Ryan joined in August 2025 as Chief Financial Officer.Strengthening Development CapabilitiesDaniel Reeves is a licensed professional engineer with more than 16 years of experience in civil consulting and land development. Before joining Axria, he held project management roles at Bohler Engineering and Dresdner Robin, where he oversaw a diverse portfolio of residential, commercial, industrial, senior living, and mixed-use projects.At Axria, Daniel will focus on building a more robust real estate development practice, applying value engineering principles into design, and ensuring each project is executed with precision. With deep expertise in site design, stormwater management, permitting, and infrastructure planning, he brings technical rigor and practical problem-solving that will strengthen Axria’s ability to deliver efficient, sustainable developments across asset classes.Expanding Financial LeadershipWilliam Ryan brings more than 15 years of finance and accounting expertise, specializing in commercial real estate. Prior to Axria, William served as Vice President of Asset Management at Denholtz Properties, where he created and led the firm’s Asset Management Department, overseeing a portfolio exceeding $1 billion in industrial and multifamily assets. He began his career with CohnReznick and Ernst & Young, advising real estate and construction clients, and has been a licensed CPA since 2014. William holds both a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and an MBA from Monmouth University’s Leon Hess School of Business.As Chief Financial Officer, he leads Axria’s financial strategy, capital planning, and reporting functions, ensuring disciplined execution from acquisitions and financing to asset management and dispositions. William will focus on streamlining operations and building out reporting frameworks that prepare the company for continued growth and investor confidence.“At Axria, we are excited to welcome both Daniel Reeves and William Ryan to our team,” the company said in a statement. “Daniel’s technical expertise and hands-on development experience strengthen our ability to execute complex projects, while William’s financial leadership and strategic insight ensure we remain well-positioned for disciplined growth. Together, they reflect the caliber of talent driving Axria’s mission to deliver long-term value for investors while enhancing the communities where we build.” Chandra Mandalapu , CEO of Axria, added: “Daniel brings the expertise to value engineer projects in ways that maximize yield, and William’s financial discipline complements this with a structure built for scale. At Axria, we have a strong development plan in place and the right professionals to execute both today’s opportunities and tomorrow’s vision.”About AxriaAxria is a vertically integrated real estate development and investment firm with a legacy of community-focused projects across New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Founded in 1962 through the merger of Anthony Mazzucca’s Blackpoint Group and Chandra Mandalapu’s Sigma Construction, Axria has delivered over 100 projects in the region. With over $1.2 billion in completed developments, $160 million in assets under management, and a current pipeline of $800 million, Axria continues to create long-term value for investors while strengthening the communities it serves.

