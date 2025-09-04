Got to Be NC Whole Hog Barbecue Cook-off set for Saturday at the N.C. Mountain State Fair

FLETCHER – The highly anticipated Got to Be NC Whole Hog Barbecue Cook-off series is returning to the Mountain State Fair on Saturday, Sept. 6, featuring some of the best barbecue teams for a beloved North Carolina tradition.

“Not only does this event celebrate one of our state’s signature foods, it also helps support the next generation of agricultural leaders,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said. “We have some of the best pitmasters smoking the finest pork to serve a greater purpose.”

﻿Fairgoers are invited to watch the teams in action as they prepare whole hog barbecue from start to finish. The meat cooked during the event will be donated to the Tuscola High School FFA chapter. The chapter will then sell barbecue to raise money for its programs.

"Bone Suckin’ Sauce® is honored to support the Whole Hog Competition at the North Carolina Mountain State Fair, along with supporting the Future Farmers of America, as they are the next generation of North Carolina agriculture,” said Sandi Ford of Bone Suckin’ Foods. “This year, we’re

also proud to introduce our newest flavor: Bone Suckin’® Eastern Vinegar, joining our award-winning Bone Suckin’® Sweet Southern. Together, they celebrate the rich BBQ traditions of both Eastern and Western North Carolina. From east to west, Bone Suckin’ Sauce® is proud to be a part of the flavor and

future of our state.”

This year’s Whole Hog Barbecue Cook-off is made possible with the support of the local community, including pork sponsor Bone Suckin’ Sauce, and award sponsors the N.C. Soybean Producers Association and Champion Credit Union. Other sponsors include Apple Brandy Prime Cuts and Looper Farms. Their partnership helps bring this event to fairgoers year after year.

"Hog and poultry farmers are our top customers for high-quality meal made from N.C. soybeans,” said Charles Hall, executive director of the N.C. Soybean Producers Association. “We are happy to support this great barbecue tradition."

Organized by the NCDA&CS Marketing Division, the competition kicks off before the sun comes up with judging scheduled for 5 p.m. An awards ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. at the Leon Jacobs piano stage.

“At Champion Credit Union, we are dedicated to strengthening our communities by investing in students,” said Noralynn Gudger, director of marketing for Champion Credit Union. “Sponsoring the Got to Be NC Whole Hog Barbecue Cook-off allows us to support the passions of Tuscola FFA while

providing meaningful opportunities to grow, learn and lead.”

The Got to Be NC Whole Hog Barbecue Cook-off is included with fair admission. For more information about the N.C. Mountain State Fair, visit the Mountain State Fair website.

Got to Be NC is the official statewide marketing program of the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The program connects consumers with locally grown, raised, caught and made products, supporting farmers, food businesses and communities across the state. By promoting “local” as a trusted brand, Got to Be NC helps strengthen N.C.’s agricultural economy while giving consumers more opportunities to buy fresh, authentic products grown and made close to home. For more information on where to buy Got to Be NC products, or to join the program, visit www.gottobenc.com.

