N.C. Seed Board to meet Tuesday, Oct. 14

WHO/WHAT: The N.C. Seed Board will meet to discuss items related to a seed complaint. 

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 14, 1 to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Steve Troxler Agricultural Science Center 
4400 Reedy Creek Road, Raleigh, NC 
Sign in at front desk upon entry. If you do plan to attend in person, please contact Bill Foote in advance.

Or attendees can join virtually using the following:
Join on your computer, mobile app or room device 
Join the meeting now
Meeting ID: 284 589 820 774 2
Passcode: ez9NS9ob

Or dial in by phone 
+1 984-204-1487  United States, Raleigh 
Phone conference ID: 665 734 451#

BACKGROUND INFORMATION: Two tobacco seed complaints have been officially filed with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Plant Industry Division. The N.C. Seed Board will convene to review these complaints, determine whether further investigation is warranted, and facilitate appropriate resolutions.  


Contact Bill Foote at 919-707-3732 or by email at Bill. Foote@ncagr.gov for more details.
 

