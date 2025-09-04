How ATLAS is transforming remote care for Veterans

Retired Army Veteran Michael Hanna is always looking for activities to keep him busy. Bike rides, swimming—R&R, as he calls it. But when he heard about an opportunity to support other Veterans in his community through Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS), he knew he had to get involved.

Hanna now volunteers at the ATLAS site at American Legion Post 12 in Wickenburg, Arizona. ATLAS offers Veterans a private room to have video telehealth appointments with their VA care team.

“ATLAS is a great program,” said Hanna. “It brings remote access for Veterans in Wickenburg, so they don’t have to travel over an hour away to Phoenix.”

Being a Veteran himself, Hanna knows how priceless access to ATLAS can be. “Veterans are family,” he said. “They want a secure, safe place, and ATLAS offers that.”

How ATLAS works

ATLAS sites are equipped with high-speed internet access and the telehealth technology Veterans need to meet with VA providers from across the country. Before the appointment, an on-site attendant shows Veterans how to get started and how to solve basic technology problems.

If a Veteran wants to use ATLAS, the site must be associated with a VA medical center where the Veteran is enrolled in care. Clinical services offered are determined by the associated VAMC; those may include primary care, mental health care and some specialty services. To schedule an appointment, the Veteran should contact their VA provider or care team. On the day of the appointment, it is suggested that the Veteran arrive 30 minutes early.

ATLAS technology

Veterans reluctant to use the ATLAS program because of the technology will be happy to know that ATLAS is extremely easy to use.

“Everything is automatic. Veterans don’t have to deal with the technology at all,” said Hanna. “As long as they have their email address, it’s all there.”

Hanna makes sure the telehealth technology is functional and that the space is clean. He is on standby, outside of the room, for support during appointments. Veterans using the ATLAS sites don’t have to deal with outside noise or worry about being overheard by peers or strangers.

ATLAS sites can feature a range of setup configurations. Space requirements can vary from a cozy, quiet room to a fully equipped site.

Learn more

ATLAS is transforming how Veterans receive their care and bridging the gap between Veterans and their providers.

“It’s more private than going to your doctor. It’s one-on-one, and it cuts out certain procedures like waiting and paperwork… I really appreciate the ATLAS site,” said Hanna. If you are a Veteran who could benefit from using an ATLAS site, speak with your VA care team about getting started. For more information, visit the ATLAS page or find the nearest ATLAS site. To learn about VA’s other telehealth capabilities, visit the VA Telehealth Services website.