QED-C® Named Winner of Annual IEEE Quantum Technical Community (QTC) Distinguished Synergy Award

Consortium Recognized for Exemplifying Effective Partnership with Industry, Government, and Academia

This award reflects the collective and unwavering commitment of our members, staff, and advisors to advance quantum technologies to benefit the economy, national security, and society.” — QED-C Executive Director Celia Merzbacher

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C) announced this week that the consortium was named a winner of the 2025 IEEE Quantum Technical Community (QTC) Distinguished Synergy Award for its “exemplary leadership in forging effective and globally impactful partnerships between industry, government, and academia that accelerate the growth and success of the quantum industry.”The IEEE QTC Distinguished Synergy Award is presented annually to a research center, institute, consortium, or partnership for outstanding contributions that exemplify an effective partnership across sectors in the international quantum computing community.QED-C was established in 2019 with support from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) as part of the federal strategy for advancing quantum information science and as called for by the National Quantum Initiative Act . As the premier industry consortium dedicated to advancing quantum technologies, QED-C is building a trusted community that together will grow the quantum economy and ecosystem. Since its inception, the consortium has expanded to nearly 250 members from 19 countries.“This award reflects the collective and unwavering commitment of our members, staff, and advisors to advance quantum technologies to benefit the economy, national security, and society,” says QED-C Executive Director Celia Merzbacher. “QED-C’s mission is to grow the quantum economy through community-building and collaboration. By connecting stakeholders from all parts of the innovation enterprise, QED-C is helping its members to thrive. Together we are accelerating the development of quantum technologies that have the potential to impact everything from healthcare and energy to business and cybersecurity.”Managed by SRI, the consortium plays a crucial role in shaping industry standards and builds a stronger quantum ecosystem by fostering community and collaboration. It is a trusted voice of the quantum industry and empowers its members to advance quantum to benefit the economy and national security.The award was presented to QED-C Steering Committee members during an award ceremony at the 2025 IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering in Albuquerque, New Mexico.About QED-C:The Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C) is the world’s premier association of pioneers in the quantum technology marketplace. QED-C was established with support from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) as part of the Federal strategy for advancing quantum information science and as called for by the National Quantum Initiative Act. Members of QED-C enable the real-world application of quantum technology, and, in turn, grow a robust commercial industry and supply chain.QED-C is managed by SRI. More information: https://quantumconsortium.org/

