OEM and Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association Incident Management Team Strengthen Partnerships Through Training

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) recently partnered with the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association (OSSA) Incident Management Team (IMT) and local emergency managers for a multi-day training at the Oregon Department of Emergency Management Emergency Coordination Center (ECC). About two dozen participants from OEM, the OSSA IMT, and counties including Benton, Deschutes, Marion, Union, and Wheeler came together to practice working as one team.



The exercise tested incorporation of Recovery Support Functions into the early phases of emergency response—an approach identified as a priority following Oregon’s 2024 wildfire season. By embedding recovery planning at the start of response operations, OEM and its partners aim to help communities recover faster and more effectively after disasters.



Comprised of credentialed emergency management professionals and first responders, the OSSA IMT is trained to manage a wide range of operations, including evacuation planning, alert and warning coordination, damage assessment, volunteer and donation management, survivor support, and declaration processes. The team also coordinates mutual aid across jurisdictions and supports interstate requests through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).



The IMT’s value was recently highlighted during its deployment to Harney County, where it assisted with catastrophic flood response and recovery efforts. “This team represents a major step forward in Oregon’s ability to respond to disasters with speed, coordination, and professionalism,” said Bryan Lee, Benton County Emergency Manager. “Having a credentialed IMT available for mutual aid means our communities can rely on trained experts when they need it most.”



Funded through voluntary contributions from participating agencies, the OSSA IMT trains and exercises annually to maintain readiness. In partnership with OEM, the team is also developing standardized protocols and response plans to ensure smooth integration with state and local emergency coordination systems.



“County Emergency Managers continue to actively respond to emergencies and coordinate resources to support each other. Oregon’s resilience depends on these strong partnerships and proactive response planning,” said Patence Winningham, Deputy Director of OEM. “The OSSA IMT is a testament to our shared commitment to all-hazards preparedness and to supporting communities through every phase of emergency management.”