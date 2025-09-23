Splash Tents Helps Odyssey Information Services & IT GOAT Stand Out with Custom 10x10 Tents Across Dallas and Beyond

10x10 custom logo tent splash tents 6ft table throw with logos IT GOAT custom pop up canopy 10x10 tent with walls Dallas Stars event

Durable, professional, and bold—Splash Tents’ custom canopy tents and displays help IT leaders create lasting impressions in competitive venues.

Working with Splash Tents has been a glowing experience. We reached out for a last-minute project, and the team went above and beyond to make sure we were taken care of and looked great at our event.” — Paul Mai, IT GOAT

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At conferences and expos, first impressions matter. Splash Tents, Inc., a Dallas-based leader in custom 10x10 tents with logos , is helping technology companies like Odyssey Information Services and IT GOAT elevate their visibility at tradeshows, recruiting fairs, and cybersecurity events across Texas and nationwide.From bold, commercial-grade custom canopy tents to branded signage, Splash Tents equips IT leaders with durable, eye-catching solutions that reinforce professionalism and authority in competitive venues.Meeting the IT Industry’s Branding ChallengeWhile IT firms excel in digital spaces, standing out at in-person events such as Dallas Techfest, Houston Tech Rodeo, Austin Startup Week, and national cybersecurity expos requires more than a cutting-edge service portfolio. The booth itself becomes the brand’s handshake.“Your website builds credibility online, but at a tradeshow, your booth is your brand,” said a Splash Tents spokesperson. “That’s why companies like Odyssey Information Services and IT GOAT trust our custom pop up 10x10 tents and displays to capture attention instantly.”Client SpotlightsOdyssey Information ServicesFounded in 2000, Odyssey Information Services is a technology consulting, staffing, and managed services firm with a reputation for driving performance across industries such as healthcare, energy, and finance. At hiring fairs and corporate expos, Odyssey leverages Splash Tents’ canopy tents, table covers, and flag banners to present a professional, consistent brand image.IT GOATIT GOAT, a Dallas-based managed IT services provider, delivers comprehensive IT support, cybersecurity, and strategic technology solutions tailored to businesses of all sizes. The company helps organizations reduce downtime, strengthen security, and scale IT infrastructure with confidence. Backed by a 96.5%+ customer satisfaction rate and an average resolve time of just 6 minutes, IT GOAT continues to set the standard for IT service delivery. Their mission is simple: less IT, more business.“Working with Splash Tents has been a glowing experience. We reached out for a last-minute project, and the team went above and beyond to make sure we were taken care of and looked great at our event. It’s always a plus to support local DFW-based vendors who hold such high customer service standards. We highly recommend them to anyone looking to elevate their tradeshow or event presence.” – Paul Mai, IT GOATWith their Splash Tent-branded booths, IT GOAT has established a commanding presence at expos, cybersecurity summits, and community networking events across Texas. Here are a few pictures of their custom canopy 10x10 tent display at The 5th Annual Drive Fore the Kids – Dallas Stars Event.How Splash Tents Supports IT LeadersCustom 10x10 Tents with Logos – Durable canopies that reinforce brand identity.Custom Table Covers & Banner Stands – Perfect for showcasing IT services like staffing, cloud migration, or cybersecurity.Step repeat walls with logos for Press Release and Indoor tradeshows.20ft double sided backdrops with fitted branded table covers and flags for larger events.Enhancing Event Experiences- Beyond visibility, Splash Tents helps IT companies create memorable attendee experiences. Professional graphics draw visitors into booths, enabling IT leaders to engage prospects in meaningful conversations.- Quick setup and portability also allow IT firms to attend multiple events in a single day without logistical headaches. For outdoor events, tents are engineered with high-quality, weather-resistant materials to ensure branding remains sharp, rain or shine.Customization Options for IT FirmsIT service providers often need messaging tailored to highlight solutions such as managed IT, cloud services, or staffing expertise. Splash Tents offers:Double-sided digital graphic sidewalls with unlimited design possibilities.PMS or CMYK color matching for precise branding.Custom logo placement and sizing to maximize visibility.These options ensure consistency while giving IT firms the flexibility to spotlight specific services.Long-Term Value Beyond the Tradeshow FloorSplash Tents’ 10x10 portable quick set up pop tents deliver value well beyond a single event. Companies reuse them across multiple conferences, making them a cost-effective investment. Branded setups also enhance credibility, allowing smaller firms to compete with enterprise-level players.In addition, tents double as photo-ready backdrops for social media campaigns and PR coverage, extending event impact far beyond the expo floor.Expanding Recognition Across Texas and BeyondBoth Odyssey Information Services and IT GOAT showcase their brand statewide—from Dallas and Houston to Austin and San Antonio—while relying on Splash Tents to maintain consistent, professional presentations wherever they go.“Our goal is to give IT companies the confidence to stand out in any setting,” the Splash Tents spokesperson said. “When your booth looks professional, conversations flow more easily, and opportunities grow.”Beyond IT: Serving All IndustriesWhile Splash Tents is a trusted partner to Texas IT firms, its solutions extend to healthcare, nonprofits, and consumer brands. Clients include Altus Emergency Hospitals, United Way, and Pepsi, all leveraging Splash Tents’ products to succeed at high-profile events.“Whether it’s IT, healthcare, or retail, our solutions help organizations gain the visibility they need to succeed,” the spokesperson added.About Splash Tents, Inc.Based in Dallas, Texas, Splash Tents, Inc. specializes in custom 10x10 tents with logos, branded table covers, retractable banner stands, step-and-repeat backdrops, and custom event signage. Serving clients across all 48 contiguous U.S. states, Splash Tents delivers durable, high-quality branding solutions that help companies stand out at competitive events.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.