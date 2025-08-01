Athletix Sports Injury Center Brings Mobile Injury Recovery to Georgia Athletes with Custom Splash Tent

logo tent with graphics tent with logo and table cover with logos branded tent 10x10

Athletix has raised the bar once again by partnering with Splash Tents, Inc. to launch mobile recovery services using a custom 10x10 Premium Splash Tent.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For athletes competing across Georgia, timely injury care can make all the difference. That’s where Athletix Sports Injury Center comes in. Based in Marietta and renowned for non-surgical rehabilitation and recovery, Athletix has raised the bar once again by partnering with Splash Tents, Inc. to launch mobile recovery services using a custom 10x10 Premium Splash Tent This collaboration expands Athletix’s mission to deliver expert sports medicine beyond clinic walls and directly to sidelines, fields, and athletic venues across the Atlanta metropolitan area. Whether it’s a cross-country meet, high school football game, or track competition, Athletix now meets athletes where they need care the most — right at the source of the action.________________________________________Experts in Athletic RecoveryAthletix Sports Injury Center has become a go-to destination for Georgia’s athletic population. Located in Marietta, the clinic specializes in non-surgical recovery solutions tailored for athletes of all ages and levels — from high school competitors to professional athletes in the NFL and MLB.Unlike general physical therapy clinics, Athletix zeroes in on the unique physical demands of sports. Their services are performance-focused, designed to help athletes return to play stronger, faster, and with less risk of re-injury. Athletix treats a wide range of injuries, including sprains, torn ligaments, muscle strains, tendonitis, and joint problems.________________________________________Serving Georgia’s Athletic CommunityAthletix is deeply embedded in Georgia’s sports landscape. From student-athletes and weekend warriors to elite professionals represented by organizations like 3 Strand Sports and Entertainment, the clinic’s reach extends well beyond its Marietta facility. Coaches, athletic directors, and parents trust Athletix to deliver fast, effective, and intelligent recovery strategies.Athletix’s growing reputation has made it a valuable asset to local teams, school districts, and athletic programs looking to reduce downtime and keep athletes healthy and performing at their peak.________________________________________What Makes Athletix DifferentThe clinic’s personalized care model combines state-of-the-art treatments with deep sports science expertise. Their multidisciplinary approach includes:• Sports Injury Rehab – Individualized recovery plans for sprains, strains, overuse injuries, and more.• Chiropractic Adjustments – Restoring optimal movement and alignment.• GrastonTechnique & ART– Hands-on therapies that address scar tissue and soft tissue restrictions.• Piezowave/Shockwave Therapy – Acoustic wave therapy to accelerate tissue healing.• Myofascial Release & Cupping – Enhancing blood flow and relieving muscular tension.• Neuromuscular Therapy – Correcting movement dysfunctions.• Functional Movement Screening – Identifying weak links before they become injuries.• Recovery Tools – Normatec compression, massage guns, and cryotherapy.This suite of services reflects the clinic’s core philosophy: recover strong, recover smart.________________________________________Taking the Clinic to the Sidelines with Splash TentsTo support their growing demand for on-site event services, Athletix turned to Splash Tents, Inc., a trusted provider of custom event gear for brands and businesses across the U.S. Splash Tents delivered a custom-branded 10x10 Tent , complete with high-resolution graphics that showcase the Athletix identity.The tent now serves as a mobile recovery unit, outfitted with treatment tables, therapy tools, and everything needed to deliver elite-level care during live events.What makes this tent exceptional?• High Visibility: Bold branding ensures athletes and staff can easily locate the recovery station.• Durability: Designed for tough environments and rapid deployment.• Professional Setup: Clean, organized, and equipped like a field-ready clinic.• Adaptability: Can be used at a wide range of events, from regional tournaments to local showcases.The tent is more than a shelter — it’s a fully functional extension of the Athletix clinic.________________________________________Real Results That Speak VolumesAthletix’s patient testimonials reveal the life-changing outcomes their treatments offer. One athlete shared:“I was in traditional PT for a hip fracture but wasn’t progressing. After switching to Athletix, I saw instant improvement. They used shockwave therapy, deep tissue work, and gave me personalized stretches to strengthen and prevent future injuries. Whether you’re an elite athlete or training at home, Athletix delivers.”Stories like this underscore the clinic’s effectiveness and why it has become a key player in Georgia’s sports medicine field.________________________________________About Splash Tents, Inc.Splash Tents, Inc. is a premier provider of custom canopy tents, branded event gear, and experiential marketing displays for clients ranging from local startups to Fortune 500 companies. Based on the idea that event spaces should be visually striking and functionally superior, Splash Tents has made a name by offering:• Fixed pricing with no setup or color-change fees• Free one-on-one design services• Durable products built for real-world use• Fast turnaround and expert customer serviceTheir tent solutions are found at music festivals, airshows, construction expos, food, and beverage activations, and now — thanks to Athletix — on the sidelines of Georgia’s top athletic events.________________________________________A Winning Collaboration for Georgia SportsWith the support of Splash Tents, Athletix Sports Injury Center is scaling its impact across Georgia, bringing premium care to more athletes in real-time. Whether it’s injury prevention, rapid treatment, or recovery strategy, Athletix is ensuring Georgia’s athletes stay competitive and protected wherever they play.For schools, teams, and event organizers looking to enhance athlete care, the mobile Athletix tent is a game-changer — literally.

