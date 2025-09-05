Bloodworks Northwest & Splash Tents Partner to Strengthen Seattle’s Lifesaving Mission

bloodworks seattle 10x10 custom canopy event tent custom event 10x10 bloodworks splash tents in seattle washington 10x10 custom canopy tent with back walls

Bloodworks Northwest renews its partnership with Splash Tents, Inc., enhancing community impact and lifesaving outreach across Seattle.

We are always out at community events — whether it be wellness fairs, Touch-a-Truck, community celebrations, farmers markets, or special events.” — Giselle Lehmann

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bloodworks Northwest, the Pacific Northwest’s leading independent nonprofit blood center, has announced the continuation of its trusted partnership with Splash Tents, Inc., a custom event branding company that has helped amplify Bloodworks’ lifesaving mission across Seattle and beyond.For more than five years, SplashTents has provided Bloodworks Northwest with vibrant, durable, and branded event solutions — from custom logo 10x10 pop up canopy tents to custom logoed tablecloths of various sizes— ensuring every blood drive, mobile unit, and community presence is more visible, welcoming, and impactful.________________________________________A Lifesaving Legacy Across the NorthwestFor over 70 years, Bloodworks Northwest has been at the heart of healthcare in the region, ensuring that 95% of hospitals in Washington, Oregon, and Alaska receive safe and reliable blood supplies. From trauma victims and cancer patients to premature infants and transplant recipients, patients across the Northwest depend daily on Bloodworks’ expertise in transfusion medicine, clinical care, and groundbreaking research.“Bettering our communities, drop by drop is more than a tagline — it’s the essence of what we do,” said a Bloodworks spokesperson. “Every blood drive, every mobile unit, every community event helps save lives. And thanks to Splash Tents, we’re able to deliver our mission with a professional, colorful, and inviting presence that inspires trust and action.”________________________________________Creating a Vibrant, Welcoming Community PresenceBeyond hospitals and laboratories, Bloodworks is a familiar and trusted presence at wellness fairs, Touch-a-Truck events, farmers markets, community celebrations, and special events year-round.“We are always out at community events — whether it be wellness fairs, Touch-a-Truck, community celebrations, farmers markets, or special events,” added Giselle Lehmann. “It’s all about creating a colorful, vibrant, and welcoming environment where the community feels that their curiosity or willingness to share are why we are there. We want blood donation to be exciting and fun — and Splash Tents helps us create that.”The use of custom logo table coverings and custom graphic 10x10 pop up tents ensures Bloodworks is highly visible, approachable, and professional. The result is a trusted, community-first atmosphere that not only raises awareness but also encourages donor participation.________________________________________The Role of Splash Tents in Community EngagementSplash Tents has been central to creating this inviting environment by providing fire-retardant, commercial-grade custom logo event 10x10 pop up canopy tents, branded table covers, and custom logoed tablecloths that make Bloodworks Northwest stand out wherever they go.These high-quality materials have become a hallmark of Bloodworks’ presence at events ranging from Seafair and Bumbershoot to Mariners and Seahawks games in addition to Paws and Pride, Portland Pride, and the Wellness Fair at Woodland Park Zoo. Bloodworks has also brought its vibrant, branded look to schools, corporations, and university campuses.“Visibility matters,” Zohra Charanya, Director at Splash Tents, Inc. “Our goal is to ensure Bloodworks Northwest can be easily recognized, so they can focus on what truly matters: saving lives. We’re proud to support such an essential mission.”The partnership also extends to youth-focused outreach. For free hip hop shows in high schools, Bloodworks will be using its Where the Heart Lives 6ft custom logo table covering for the DJ setup — a bold pop of color that reflects the energy of the event while highlighting Bloodworks’ commitment to engaging young donors.________________________________________A Partnership Rooted in TrustThe collaboration between Bloodworks Northwest and Splash Tents is built on reliability, creativity, and shared community values.“Whenever we need something new — whether it’s a tent for a campaign or signage for a donor recognition event — Splash Tents delivers with speed and precision,” said Bloodworks’ NW marketing team. “They understand our brand and our urgency, which makes them an invaluable partner.”________________________________________How the Community Can Get InvolvedBloodworks Northwest encourages Seattle-area residents and businesses to play an active role in saving lives:• Donate Blood: Visit www.bloodworksnw.org to find a donor center or mobile drive near you.• Host a Drive: Partner with your workplace, school, or community group to organize a blood drive.• Volunteer: Contribute time and skills to support donor engagement and operations.• Give Financially: Donations help Bloodworks sustain its lifesaving services, transfusion expertise, and medical research.________________________________________About Bloodworks NorthwestBloodworks Northwest is an independent, nonprofit, community-based organization serving the Pacific Northwest for over 70 years. Formerly known as the Puget Sound Blood Center, Bloodworks NW provides blood to more than 90 hospitals, supports organ and tissue transplantation, delivers transfusion expertise, and advances medical innovation through its world-renowned Research Institute.________________________________________About Splash Tents, Inc.Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Splash Tents, Inc. is a trusted leader in event branding solutions, specializing in custom logo 10x10 pop-up canopy tents and custom logoed tablecloths that instantly elevate any event presence. Their product line also features versatile custom retractable banner stands—available in widths up to 8 feet—along with professional PR backdrops designed to make brands stand out.With an impressive client roster that includes Pepsi, United Way, Smirnoff Ice, IKEA, FOX Sports, Shake Shack, Adidas, Uber, and Aston Martin, Splash Tents has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality, cost-effective branding products that don’t compromise on style or durability.For over a decade, Splash Tents has partnered with businesses, nonprofits, and organizations of all sizes, helping them showcase their mission, strengthen community connections, and create unforgettable event experiences through vibrant, customized branding solutions. Best of all, Splash Tents proudly ships to all 48 continental U.S. states, making their products accessible nationwide.

