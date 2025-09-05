Mindcore Technologies promotes Justin Alfonso to Service Desk Manager, highlighting its commitment to rewarding leadership from within.

Justin’s leadership, integrity, and vision have transformed our service desk. He is the definition of stepping up to lead.” — Matt Rosenthal, CEO of Mindcore Technologies

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindcore Technologies is proud to announce the promotion of Justin Alfonso to Service Desk Manager, recognizing his outstanding contributions and leadership within the organization.Since joining the company, Alfonso has quickly distinguished himself as a trusted leader and problem-solver. Over the last five months in his role as Team Lead, he has consistently gone above and beyond to strengthen client relationships, streamline internal processes, and elevate service delivery standards. His leadership has freed up significant executive bandwidth, fueling new growth opportunities for the company and enabling the leadership team to focus more strategically on expansion initiatives.“Justin has made an extraordinary impact on our company in a very short time,” said Matt Rosenthal, CEO of Mindcore Technologies. “He sees details and opportunities that others might miss, and he brings structure and accountability to everything he touches. His work ethic, integrity, and commitment to our clients and team have been game changers. Justin embodies the values of Mindcore, and this promotion is both well-earned and well-deserved.”In his new role as Service Desk Manager, Alfonso will oversee the entire technical staff at Mindcore Technologies, ensuring that service delivery, client satisfaction, and operational excellence remain at the forefront of the company’s priorities. His proven ability to lead by example, inspire confidence, and keep operations aligned with company goals makes him uniquely qualified to step into this position.This promotion also reflects Mindcore Technologies’ long-standing commitment to developing talent from within. The company values individuals who take initiative, demonstrate leadership, and actively contribute to its mission of delivering exceptional IT support and cybersecurity solutions. By rewarding those who step up to the plate, Mindcore strengthens its culture of growth, loyalty, and long-term success.“Justin is the kind of leader who not only earns respect through results but also builds trust through collaboration,” Rosenthal added. “We are excited to see him continue to grow in this role and help shape the future of our company.”About Mindcore TechnologiesMindcore Technologies, with offices in New Jersey and Florida, delivers advanced IT support and cybersecurity solutions to businesses across the United States. The company specializes in managed IT services, co-managed IT, cloud solutions, and compliance-driven cybersecurity programs designed to protect and support growth. Mindcore is committed to cultivating leadership within its ranks, empowering employees to advance their careers while driving innovation and excellence for clients.

