STACK Cyber Hosts 'AI Fundamentals Lunch & Learn'

Session features AI demos and hands-on experience with tools like Claude, ChatGPT, and Copilot to help businesses implement AI solutions immediately

We want to remove the intimidation factor from AI. Many people are surprised to discover how intuitive these tools can be once they see them in action.”
— Tracey Birkenhauer, VP of STACK Cybersecurity
LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STACK Cybersecurity will host an "AI Fundamentals Lunch & Learn" at the Livonia-Westland Chamber of Commerce from noon to 1 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2025. The complimentary session aims to help business professionals understand and leverage artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in their daily work.

Recent studies show companies implementing AI solutions have seen significant improvements in productivity, customer experience, and security posture. However, without proper understanding and security measures, AI adoption can introduce new vulnerabilities.

"AI is no longer just a futuristic concept but a present reality reshaping how businesses function," said Tracey Birkenhauer, VP of STACK Cybersecurity. "Our goal is to make AI approachable and show how simple it can be to incorporate into everyday tasks."

The session will feature hands-on demonstrations including:
Natural conversations with AI assistants
Calling ChatGPT on the phone
Opportunity to try the technology
Real-world examples of how local businesses are saving time with AI
Simple ways to start using AI in your workplace

Space is limited for this complimentary event, and early registration is recommended. Attendees will enjoy a complimentary lunch while learning about AI applications and security considerations.

About STACK Cybersecurity
STACK Cybersecurity provides comprehensive technology and security solutions to businesses. Their team of experts stays at the forefront of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to ensure clients receive the most current and effective protection strategies available. Learn more about us on our website.

STACK Cyber participates in national AI discussion

About

Founded in 2006 as AM Data Service, the tech company now known as STACK Cybersecurity protects businesses from evolving cyber threats. Our team of experts works as a strategic partner to design and implement custom cybersecurity solutions, keeping your data and systems secure.

STACK Cyber Blog Announcing RPO Status

