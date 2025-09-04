STACK Cyber Hosts 'AI Fundamentals Lunch & Learn'

Tracey's AI-generated avatar CMMC RPO Shield STACK Cybersecurity logo AI certification Our office and some accreditations

Session features AI demos and hands-on experience with tools like Claude, ChatGPT, and Copilot to help businesses implement AI solutions immediately

We want to remove the intimidation factor from AI. Many people are surprised to discover how intuitive these tools can be once they see them in action.” — Tracey Birkenhauer, VP of STACK Cybersecurity

LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STACK Cybersecurity will host an "AI Fundamentals Lunch & Learn" at the Livonia-Westland Chamber of Commerce from noon to 1 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2025. The complimentary session aims to help business professionals understand and leverage artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in their daily work.Recent studies show companies implementing AI solutions have seen significant improvements in productivity, customer experience, and security posture. However, without proper understanding and security measures, AI adoption can introduce new vulnerabilities."AI is no longer just a futuristic concept but a present reality reshaping how businesses function," said Tracey Birkenhauer, VP of STACK Cybersecurity. "Our goal is to make AI approachable and show how simple it can be to incorporate into everyday tasks."The session will feature hands-on demonstrations including:Natural conversations with AI assistantsCalling ChatGPT on the phoneOpportunity to try the technologyReal-world examples of how local businesses are saving time with AISimple ways to start using AI in your workplaceSpace is limited for this complimentary event, and early registration is recommended. Attendees will enjoy a complimentary lunch while learning about AI applications and security considerations.Check out STACK's AI Readiness Checklist About STACK CybersecuritySTACK Cybersecurity provides comprehensive technology and security solutions to businesses. Their team of experts stays at the forefront of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to ensure clients receive the most current and effective protection strategies available. Learn more about us on our website

