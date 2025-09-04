STACK Cyber Hosts 'AI Fundamentals Lunch & Learn'
Session features AI demos and hands-on experience with tools like Claude, ChatGPT, and Copilot to help businesses implement AI solutions immediately
Recent studies show companies implementing AI solutions have seen significant improvements in productivity, customer experience, and security posture. However, without proper understanding and security measures, AI adoption can introduce new vulnerabilities.
Learn more and register
"AI is no longer just a futuristic concept but a present reality reshaping how businesses function," said Tracey Birkenhauer, VP of STACK Cybersecurity. "Our goal is to make AI approachable and show how simple it can be to incorporate into everyday tasks."
The session will feature hands-on demonstrations including:
Natural conversations with AI assistants
Calling ChatGPT on the phone
Opportunity to try the technology
Real-world examples of how local businesses are saving time with AI
Simple ways to start using AI in your workplace
Space is limited for this complimentary event, and early registration is recommended. Attendees will enjoy a complimentary lunch while learning about AI applications and security considerations.
Check out STACK's AI Readiness Checklist.
About STACK Cybersecurity
STACK Cybersecurity provides comprehensive technology and security solutions to businesses. Their team of experts stays at the forefront of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to ensure clients receive the most current and effective protection strategies available. Learn more about us on our website.
Tracey Birkenhauer
STACK Cybersecurity
+1 734-744-5300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
STACK Cyber participates in national AI discussion
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.