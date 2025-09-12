Submit Release
Sika Achieves +Vantage Vinyl™ Verification Again for Sustainability Commitment

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sika’s Roofing & Waterproofing team is proud to announce that we have received a 97% on the +Vantage Vinyl™ scorecard maintaining our silver level verification status. This verification recognizes the company’s ongoing commitment to the Vinyl Sustainability Council’s mission of advancing sustainable practices across the vinyl industry.

The +Vantage Vinyl™ verification reflects Sika’s alignment with the Council’s Guiding Principles, which set the standard for companies striving for continuous improvement in sustainability. These principles are organized into five key pillars that guide verified companies toward excellence in resource efficiency, emissions reduction, and people & community engagement.

Each year, companies are evaluated on measurable progress in these areas, with an emphasis on environmental stewardship, social diligence, economic responsibility, collaboration, and transparent communication. Sika’s re-verification highlights the company’s dedication to meeting and exceeding these benchmarks.

“Sustainability is not just a marketing buzzword at Sika—it’s part of our culture and long-term vision,” said Stefan Long, Sika’s Roofing & Waterproofing Sustainability Manager. “Achieving +Vantage Vinyl™ verification again is a testament to our team’s commitment to environmental responsibility, social accountability, and driving innovation in the industry.”

The Vinyl Sustainability Council tracks and reports on the industry’s progress annually, ensuring that companies like Sika Roofing & Waterproofing continue to meet high standards for performance and improvement.

For more information about Sika’s sustainability initiatives, please visit https://usa.sika.com/en/sustainability.html

