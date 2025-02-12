Sika Corporation Launches SikaShield Brand and Innovative Membrane into the US Market

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sika Corporation’s Roofing & Waterproofing team is excited to launch SikaShield branded Modified Bitumen roofing products and a new “Hybrid” membrane into the U.S. market. SikaShield, a brand trusted in Europe and other parts of the world for its unmatched longevity and durability is ready to shake up the U.S. mod. bit. roofing market with its one-of-a-kind, innovative “hybrid” membrane, SikaShield HB79.

One Membrane to Rule Them All

SikaShield® HB79 is a 2-in-1 “hybrid” modified bitumen membrane that combines APAO (a premium type of APP polymer) and SBS asphaltic membrane technologies to produce a more resilient and longer-lasting modified bitumen membrane solution. This makes the membrane perfect for buildings in locations with seasonal climate and temperature changes as well as buildings with heavy foot traffic during and after installation.

APAO polymer is compatible with SBS making the innovative combination possible. “Combining APP and SBS is the next evolution in modified bitumen membrane, says Juliana Grippa, National Manager – Bituminous Systems. “The combination of both polymers into one sheet helps form what is basically a “super membrane.” The APAO top layer exhibits excellent heat resistance and durability, while the SBS bottom layer exhibits increased elongation, cold weather flexibility, and a secure bond to the substrate. SikaShield HB79 is reinforced with both polyester and glass fiber for increased strength, elongation, shear/tear resistance, and dimensional stability.



SikaShield Membranes

Sika’s history in the bituminous roofing & waterproofing sector goes back over 100 years. The first known bituminous sheet was a felt paper saturated with hot distilled bitumen. In the early 1960s, the paper reinforcement was replaced with glass fiber felt and a surface finishing was added.

Traditional bitumen felts assembled on-site with alternate layers of hot oxidized bitumen, known as a “built-up” roof were replaced by polymer-modified bituminous membranes made in a factory and torch applied. Modified Bitumen sheets were made with a combination of different raw materials and polymers giving them unique characteristics such as heat resistance, flexibility, viscosity, softness, mechanical resistance, etc. Until recently, with the introduction of the SikaShield HB79 membrane, two different sheets with either APP or SBS polymers were needed for different climates and temperature fluctuations eliminating the need for more than one type of mod. bit membrane.

Sika AG

With more than 100 years of experience, Sika is a worldwide innovation and sustainability leader in the development and production of systems and products for commercial and residential construction, as well as the marine, automotive, and renewable energy manufacturing industries. Sika has offices in over 103 countries with over 400 manufacturing facilities and more than 33,000 employees worldwide. With annual sales of 12 billion dollars in 2023, our commitment to quality, innovation, and the environment as well as putting our customer’s needs first, encompasses why Sika is the global leader in our industries. Sika, beyond the expected.

