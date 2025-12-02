Sika’s PVC Roof Recycling Program Celebrates 20 Years of Roofing Excellence and Sustainability

Marriott Long Wharf Hotel Sarnafil Roof Recycled Granules Recycled Membrane

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sika proudly commemorates the 20th anniversary of the iconic Marriott Long Wharf Hotel in Boston, MA. This project not only demonstrated the long-term performance of Sarnafil PVC roof membranes but also marked the beginning of an industry first, the closed-loop recycling of PVC roofing back into new PVC membrane.

Already protected by a Sarnafil roof system on the top and each of the step-down side sections, when the time came to install a new system, Marriot selected Sarnafil® again as the membrane of choice. This iconic project became more than a testament to product quality and performance, it became the launchpad for Sika – Roofing’s membrane recycling program, a pioneering initiative in the commercial roofing industry at that time.

During the re-roof, 95% of the existing roofing system was recycled, which includes the membrane, metal flashing, insulation, and gravel ballast. The Sarnafil PVC membrane was then transformed after a multi-step process back into pellets and integrated into the backside of new Sika PVC roof membrane. This achievement set a new standard for environmental responsibility in roofing and laid the foundation for a program that has since grown exponentially.

Since that first recycling effort at the Long Wharf Hotel, Sika has expanded its PVC Roof Recycling Program across North America. The program enables building owners, contractors, and architects to reduce landfill waste and carbon emissions by reclaiming and repurposing old roofing materials.

The program has recycled over 100 million pounds of PVC roofing membrane, contributing to LEED certification efforts and helping clients meet their sustainability goals.

“The Marriott Long Wharf project was a turning point,” said Bill Bellico, VP of Marking and Inside Sales at Sika Corporation-Roofing & Waterproofing. “It proved that high-performance roofing and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand. Today, our recycling program is a core part of our commitment to building a better, more sustainable future.”

As a world leader in vinyl roofing and waterproofing products and systems, this program has cemented Sika’s legacy and commitment to sustainability. The company remains focused on expanding its recycling capabilities, educating the industry, and supporting clients in making environmentally conscious choices. The 20-year anniversary of the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel re-roof is not just a celebration of a successful project but also a celebration of progress, purpose, and going beyond the expected.

Learn more about our roof recycling program.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.