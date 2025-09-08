INSPYR Solutions Announces Acquisition of BGSF’s Professional Services Division in Significant Expansion
BGSF’s Professional Services Division has built a reputation for quality consulting, managed services, and workforce solutions, making it a synergistic match for INSPYR Solutions. This acquisition will further enhance INSPYR Solutions’ existing technology and talent solutions by expanding its service offerings and augmenting its professional services partnerships with the addition of Oracle, SAP, ServiceNow, Workday, and Workiva.
“This acquisition represents a bold step forward in our mission to redefine what’s possible in the world of professional services and technology solutions,” said Trent Beekman, CEO of INSPYR Solutions. “We’re combining our strengths to create something greater than the sum of its parts. Together, we’re now uniquely positioned to deliver smarter, faster, and more scalable solutions to our clients while unlocking new opportunities for innovation and growth. This is an exciting step forward as we integrate our teams and work to shape the future of our company as well as the professional services industry.”
Eric Peters, President, Professional Services Division, commented, “Joining INSPYR Solutions marks an energizing new chapter for our team because we share a common vision for delivering innovative technology solutions that make a real impact for our clients. With the strength, scale, and expertise of INSPYR Solutions behind us, the possibilities are limitless. I’m very optimistic about what we can achieve together and look forward to building a future defined by growth, collaboration, and excellence.”
About INSPYR Solutions
Technology is our focus and quality is our commitment. As a national expert in delivering flexible technology and talent solutions, we strategically align industry and technical expertise with our clients’ business objectives and cultural needs. Our solutions are tailored to each client and include a wide variety of professional services, project, and talent solutions. By always striving for excellence and focusing on the human aspect of our business, we work seamlessly with our talent and clients to match the right solutions to the right opportunities. Learn more about us at www.inspyrsolutions.com.
About A&M Capital Partners
A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital’s flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of $3.1 billion. A&M Capital Partners has a strong and referenceable track record of serving as a trusted partner to founders, corporates and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance required to take businesses to the next level of success. A&M Capital Partners invests in businesses across a wide range of sectors including Business Services, Industrials, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail, Government Services, Financial Services and Energy Services.
About Alvarez & Marsal Capital
Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $4.65 billion in assets under management across six funds and four investment strategies. The firm is led by a highly experienced investment team, which is augmented by a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal (“A&M”), one of the largest operationally-focused advisory firms in the world. Alvarez & Marsal Capital combines a focus on middle-market private equity investing, with deep operational expertise, industry knowledge and global corporate relationships, making Alvarez & Marsal Capital an attractive partner to management teams and business owners. Alvarez & Marsal Capital is headquartered in Greenwich, CT with offices in Los Angeles, CA and London, England. For more information, visit www.a-mcapital.com.
###
Contact
Milgrim Bello
Vice President of Strategic Marketing, INSPYR Solutions
954.607.1238
mbello@inspyrsolutions.com
Ale Amesquita
Director of Business Development, A&M Capital Partners
+1 424-354-5238
ale@a-mcapital.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.