BGSF’s Professional Services Division (Becoming INSPYR Solutions) Joins ServiceNow’s Staffing Agencies Pilot Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- BGSF’s Professional Services Division, recently acquired by INSPYR Solutions, and a national provider of workforce solutions, proudly announced its participation in ServiceNow’s newly launched Staffing Agencies Pilot Program.
As a member of the ServiceNow Partner Program since 2001, this strategic collaboration further strengthens the team’s commitment to delivering certified, high-quality ServiceNow talent to meet today’s growing demand for digital transformation. Through this exclusive pilot program, the division joins a select group of staffing agencies trusted by ServiceNow to help customers scale faster and bridge mission-critical resource gaps.
“We are honored to be part of this pilot program and to align our workforce solutions with ServiceNow’s vision of speed, scalability, and customer success,” said Eric Peters, President of BGSF’s Professional Services Division (becoming INSPYR Solutions). “Our access to ServiceNow-certified talent ensures our clients receive the skilled professionals they need to stay agile and competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”
Through the Staffing Agencies Program, ServiceNow connects customers with credentialed professionals from vetted staffing partners. The team’s participation enables businesses to tap into a robust pool of experienced talent, accelerate project timelines, and focus on strategic goals while we manage workforce delivery.
Benefits of this partnership include:
• Faster time-to-hire with access to a broader pool of qualified, ServiceNow-certified professionals
• Scalable workforce models to meet fluctuating project demands
• Expertise that targets high-demand skills and reduces time-to-productivity
• Ongoing support to ensure successful project execution and long-term value
As a ServiceNow Staffing Agencies Program participant, the division is positioned to support digital transformation initiatives across industries by delivering flexible workforce solutions tailored to each client’s unique goals.
About BGSF Professional Services Division (Becoming INSPYR Solutions)
Technology is our focus and quality is our commitment. As a national expert in delivering flexible technology and talent solutions, we strategically align industry and technical expertise with our clients’ business objectives and cultural needs. Our solutions are tailored to each client and include a wide variety of professional services, project, and talent solutions. By always striving for excellence and focusing on the human aspect of our business, we work seamlessly with our talent and clients to match the right solutions to the right opportunities. Learn more about us at www.inspyrsolutions.com.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a global leader in cloud-based digital workflow solutions. The ServiceNow Platform delivers a smarter way to simplify work across the enterprise, helping organizations improve productivity, resilience, and user experiences. From IT to HR, customer service to security operations, ServiceNow enables better workflows, faster innovation, and scalable growth for companies of all sizes.
