INSPYR Solutions Listed #26 Among 2025 Largest IT Staffing Firms in the U.S. by Staffing Industry Analysts
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INSPYR Solutions, a leading provider of technology and talent solutions, has been listed #26 by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) among the 2025 Largest IT Staffing Firms in the United States and #88 among SIA’s 2025 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States. The company’s IT staffing revenue for 2024 was $303 million.
Trent Beekman, CEO of INSPYR Solutions, commented, “We’re very proud to be recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the largest IT staffing firms in the nation. This significant milestone reflects the strength of our team, the trust of our clients, and the passion that fuels our work every day. As we continue to expand our national footprint and grow our service offerings, our focus remains on delivering innovative technology and talent solutions that help organizations thrive.”
The SIA update on the IT staffing industry includes 57 firms that reported at least $100 million in information technology temporary staffing revenue in 2024. The firms included in the list are estimated to account for 73% of the market and collectively generated approximately $28.1 billion in revenue.
The report is based on data provided by the firms that responded to the SIA survey or, for those companies that did not participate in the survey, it is based on company reports, websites, and other sources. The full list of the 2025 Largest IT Staffing Firms in the United States can be accessed here and the 2025 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States can be accessed at this link.
About INSPYR Solutions
Technology is our focus and quality is our commitment. As a national expert in delivering flexible technology and talent solutions, we strategically align industry and technical expertise with our clients’ business objectives and cultural needs. Our solutions are tailored to each client and include a wide variety of professional services, project, and talent solutions. By always striving for excellence and focusing on the human aspect of our business, we work seamlessly with our talent and clients to match the right solutions to the right opportunities. Learn more about us at www.inspyrsolutions.com.
