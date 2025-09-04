New AI Marketing Tool Replaces Random Tactics With Strategy

Dan Jones - Founder of MANYResults.com MANY Senior Management Team AI Powered Marketing Plan

Dan Jones launches AI-powered tool to help entrepreneurs replace spaghetti marketing with clear, aligned strategies in just 5 minutes.

When your brand positioning, offer structure, and campaign execution are working in sync, that’s when you see real traction” — "Jonesy" (Dan Jones)

TULLYTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dan Jones, Founder of Marketing Agency Near You and Co-Host of the Minding Our Business Show , has announced the release of the 5-Minute AI Marketing Plan , an accessible tool aimed at helping small businesses and entrepreneurs escape the trap of “spaghetti marketing” and build aligned, high-impact campaigns.Spaghetti marketing, a term used to describe throwing random tactics at the wall and hoping something sticks, continues to be a leading cause of wasted ad spend and inconsistent results for growth-minded business owners. The 5-Minute AI Marketing Plan simplifies the process by helping users align their brand, offer, and campaign in one short, structured session.“Spaghetti marketing isn’t just messy, it’s expensive,” says Jones. “Most business owners are overwhelmed by too many platforms and no clear strategy. This tool helps them focus on what actually works.”The tool guides users through strategic prompts to define their customer avatar, messaging hook, call to action, and preferred marketing channel. In less than 10 minutes, it produces a functional go-to-market strategy that can be applied to ads, email, landing pages, and more.Jones’s team created the tool after working with hundreds of founders across real estate, insurance, coaching, and professional services. The recurring problem: business owners had scattered tactics but no cohesive strategy to tie them together.“The most effective campaigns start with alignment,” Jones adds. “When your brand positioning, offer structure, and campaign execution are working in sync, that’s when you see real traction.”Hosted at ManyResults.com, the 5-Minute AI Marketing Plan is free to use and built for both startups and established businesses looking to sharpen their messaging and generate more leads.To access the 5-Minute Marketing Plan, visit the official website. For agency support or custom campaigns, contact Marketing Agency Near You.

