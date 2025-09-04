Registration for the “Cultural and Creative Product Design Competition” is now open to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the “Historic Centre of Macao” on the World Heritage List

MACAU, September 4 - In order to encourage Macao residents to have a better understanding of Macao’s World Heritage and explore its value, to convey the concept of “Appreciating Our World Heritage Together” and to promote cultural inheritance and innovation, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the “Historic Centre of Macao” on the World Heritage List, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) launches the “Cultural and Creative Product Design Competition”. Registration is open from today until 31 October. All interested parties are welcome to participate.

The “Historic Centre of Macao” is a historical treasure trove spanning over four centuries of exchanges between Chinese and Western cultures, and has always been a source of inspiration for local cultural creation and innovation. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the “Historic Centre of Macao” on the World Heritage List, IC encourages all residents to deeply explore different elements of the “Historic Centre of Macao” through the competition, so as to transform ingenious design into cultural and creative products that are popular with the public, showcasing the unique cultural creativity and vitality while leading the public to appreciate the multifaceted values of the World Heritage sites.

Applicants of the “Cultural and Creative Product Design Competition” must be Macao residents, of any age, and must be the creators of the entries. Each person can only submit one entry. Interested parties can register through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web) before 31 October 2025 and upload information on their entries. Late registration will not be accepted. 13 winning entries will be selected in the Competition. The first, second and third prize winners will receive a certificate and a tablet computer, while 10 Merit Awards winners will receive a certificate and a digital stylus. Eligible participants who complete the registration will be automatically entered into a lucky draw and stand a chance to win a limited-edition commemorative souvenir celebrating the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the Historic Centre of Macao on the World Heritage List, 100 souvenirs are available. The list of winners will be announced on IC’s website in late November 2025. The competition regulations can be obtained and downloaded at the IC’s website. All residents are welcome to participate.

The series of activities of the 20th Anniversary of the Inscription of the “Historic Centre of Macao” on the World Heritage List is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, and supported by various government departments and entities managing the World Heritage sites.

For more information about the activities regarding the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the “Historic Centre of Macao” on the World Heritage List, please visit the thematic website (www.icm.gov.mo/mhd20), follow the official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao” or the “IC Art” page on Facebook. For enquiries, please call 2836 9636 during office hours.