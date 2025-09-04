Cultural Affairs Bureau recruits University Student Cultural Ambassadors for the “Culture City of East Asia – Macao, China” programme

MACAU, September 4 - In order to promote the core values of “Symbiosis, Innovation and Harmony” of the “Culture City of East Asia”, deepen Macao youths’ understanding and awareness of East Asian cultures, and facilitate cross-cultural exchange and cooperation, the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) will take the opportunity of the programme of the “Cultural City of East Asia – Macao, China” to organise the “University Student Cultural Ambassador Exchange Tour”. All Macao youths studying at higher education institutions are welcome to participate.

This exchange programme is designated for Macao residents aged between 18 and 25 who are currently studying at higher education institutions. The entire exchange tour will be held between October and November and is divided into three stages. In the first stage, participants will attend cultural courses in Macao to gain a deeper understanding of Macao’s history, culture, social customs, artistic features and diverse cultures. In the second phrase, participants from Macao will engage in cultural exchanges with youths from the 2025 Culture Cities of East Asia, including Anseong City (South Korea) and Kamakura City (Japan). They will serve as cultural dissemination leaders, guiding youths from Japan and Korea to visit Macao and promote Macao’s role as “a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist”. In the third phrase, participants will travel together to Anseong City and Kamakura City for on-site visits and cultural exchange activities. The Macao youths will also serve as cultural ambassadors to promote the characteristics of Chinese culture and tell the stories of China in the cities.

The application fee is MOP3,000 per person. Participants who are currently with financial assistance at the time of application may be exempted from the application fees as duly verified by the Social Welfare Bureau. Interested students may submit their completed application form and required documents from today until 12 September to the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building located at Tap Siac Square during office hours or by email to CCOEA.Tour2025@icm.gov.mo. IC will select 25-30 students for the programme. The Cultural Affairs Bureau will review the submitted application materials and conduct interviews for the selection. For the regulations and application details, please visit the website of the Cultural Affairs Bureau.

Through this programme, IC aims to nurture young talent, establish an international platform for cultural exchange, broaden the international perspectives and cultural appreciation of the youth and jointly promote the preservation and innovation of Macao’s cultural development.