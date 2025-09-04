Tap Siac Craft Market in autumn calls for stall operators

MACAU, September 4 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the Tap Siac Craft Market in autumn will be held from 20 to 23 and from 27 to 30 November at Tap Siac Square. The calls for stall operators will be open from 4 to 18 September. Applications are free of charge.

The Tap Siac Craft Market is a distinctive cultural and creative market in Macao that is held in spring and autumn annually, aiming to provide a platform for cultural and creative practitioners to exchange ideas and to display and sell their products, thus supporting and encouraging creativity and innovation, promoting the marketization of Macao’s cultural and creative products, and establishing a signature cultural and creative exhibition in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The Tap Siac Craft Market in autumn will be held from 20 November, four days a week, from Thursday to Sunday for two consecutive weeks. There will be over 200 handicraft and creative gastronomy stalls.

Interested applicants from Macao may apply online through the “Craft Market Booth Operator Database” at www5.icm.gov.mo/craftmarketV2. Those from other places may visit the Tap Siac Craft Market website at www.craftmarket.gov.mo for more details about the application methods. All products presented for sale in the proposal must feature original designs, with a minimum of 10 models available, and may also include both cultural and artistic experience services. If the number of eligible applicants exceeds the quota, IC will select the stall operators by drawing lots.

For enquiries, please contact Ms Zhou or Ms Lio, staff members of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6289 or 8399 6292, during office hours.