Bar Is Set Low for Military Service Diversion Relating to Misdemeanor Charges—C.A.

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has held that the statute authorizing military service diversion—a process allowing for the dismissal of charges upon the completion of a program—only requires defendants facing misdemeanor charges to show a “reasonable possibility” that they are suffering from certain disorders “as result of their…service” and does not require the accused to establish any nexus between the health issue and the crime.

