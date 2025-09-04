Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,141 in the last 365 days.

Bar Is Set Low for Military Service Diversion Relating to Misdemeanor Charges—C.A.

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has held that the statute authorizing military service diversion—a process allowing for the dismissal of charges upon the completion of a program—only requires defendants facing misdemeanor charges to show a “reasonable possibility” that they are suffering from certain disorders “as result of their…service” and does not require the accused to establish any nexus between the health issue and the crime.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bar Is Set Low for Military Service Diversion Relating to Misdemeanor Charges—C.A.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more